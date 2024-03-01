Swiss National Council votes to deepen cooperation with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Council, the Swiss parliament’s lower house, passed a motion to deepen cooperation with Taiwan in technology and culture on Wednesday (Feb. 28).

The National Council deliberated on a motion proposed by Social Democratic Party member Mustafa Atici last month, CNA reported. The motion called on parliament to develop and deepen existing cooperation with Taiwan in the fields of culture, education, research, and innovation. It also urged the Trade Office of Swiss Industries in Taipei and the Taipei Cultural and Economic Delegation to Switzerland to sign an agreement aimed at establishing a partnership in these fields.

According to the Taipei Cultural and Economic Delegation, 96 were in favor of the motion, 86 were against it, and nine abstained. It will be sent to the upper house, the Council of States, for further review. If it is passed, then parliament will be required to implement it.

The National Council previously passed a motion to boost ties with Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan in May 2023. In 2021, it also voted to improve relations with Taiwan.