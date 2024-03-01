Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Swiss National Council votes to deepen cooperation with Taiwan

National Council wants to establish bilateral partnership in culture, education, research, innovation

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/01 11:08
Chamber of the Swiss National Council. 

Chamber of the Swiss National Council.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Council, the Swiss parliament’s lower house, passed a motion to deepen cooperation with Taiwan in technology and culture on Wednesday (Feb. 28).

The National Council deliberated on a motion proposed by Social Democratic Party member Mustafa Atici last month, CNA reported. The motion called on parliament to develop and deepen existing cooperation with Taiwan in the fields of culture, education, research, and innovation. It also urged the Trade Office of Swiss Industries in Taipei and the Taipei Cultural and Economic Delegation to Switzerland to sign an agreement aimed at establishing a partnership in these fields.

According to the Taipei Cultural and Economic Delegation, 96 were in favor of the motion, 86 were against it, and nine abstained. It will be sent to the upper house, the Council of States, for further review. If it is passed, then parliament will be required to implement it.

The National Council previously passed a motion to boost ties with Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan in May 2023. In 2021, it also voted to improve relations with Taiwan.
Taiwan-Switzerland cooperation
culture
education
research
innovation
National Council
Swiss parliament

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Plus culture festival to be held in Kyoto
Taiwan Plus culture festival to be held in Kyoto
2024/02/29 12:17
Taiwanese bamboo carving master passes away
Taiwanese bamboo carving master passes away
2024/02/28 11:24
Taipei Fubon Bank ranks among top 20% of financial institutions in ESG
Taipei Fubon Bank ranks among top 20% of financial institutions in ESG
2024/02/27 17:24
Taiwan National Human Rights Museum announces sites of injustice marking system
Taiwan National Human Rights Museum announces sites of injustice marking system
2024/02/27 17:15
Taiwan sees uptick in Chinese research vessel activity near coasts
Taiwan sees uptick in Chinese research vessel activity near coasts
2024/02/27 16:38