Cop killed by truck in north Taiwan police station, driver later hit by train

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A small delivery truck crashed into a Keelung police station killing one officer on Thursday night (Feb. 29), while shortly afterward the driver was fatally struck by a train.

The truck ran into the Third Precinct Badu Police Station and killed a 24-year-old officer surnamed Su ( 蘇 ), reported CNA . T he driver surnamed Chien ( 簡 ) fled the scene only to be killed later by a Taiwan Railway Corporation (TRC) train.

Surveillance footage showed the truck crash into the station at 10:01 p.m., injuring two officers at the front desk. Su suffered severe injuries and upon arrival at Keelung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital had already lost vital signs and was later declared dead after doctors were unable to resuscitate him.

A 24-year-old female officer surnamed Liao (廖) sustained abrasions on her left leg and right forehead.

After crashing into the station, 34-year-old Chien fled the scene toward the train tracks. He was then hit and killed by a TRC train at the Nuannuan level crossing. The delivery truck had been stolen in New Taipei's Gongliao District.

Police finished collecting evidence at 11:30 p.m. Chien's body was removed from the scene at 12:00 a.m. on Friday (March 1) and trains resumed two-way traffic at 1:02 a.m.

Upon learning of the incident, National Police Agency (NPA) Director-General Huang Ming-chao ( 黃明昭) , Keelung Mayor Hsieh Kuo-liang ( 謝國樑) , and Keelung Police Chief Weng Chun-neng ( 翁群能) went to the hospital to express condolences to the family.

CNA cited Hsieh as saying that Su was a dignified and upright police officer. Hsieh said that he was saddened by this incident and assured the city would provide the best care and assistance to the family.

Weng said Chien's motive for crashing into the station has not yet been established, and the case is still pending clarification.

Huang said he felt sorrow and distress over the incident. Huang pledged that the NPA would provide support to Su's family and assist in handling funeral arrangements.

Huang urged the Keelung police to quickly find the motive behind the incident. He condemned the crime and reminded officers to heighten their vigilance.

According to Huang, based on a preliminary investigation, the suspect exhibited auditory and visual hallucinations and violent tendencies. Chien had reportedly sought medical attention in February.