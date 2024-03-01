Alexa
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and deployed missile systems to monitor PLA activity

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/01 09:50
Chinese Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter.

Chinese Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 10 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (Feb. 29) and 6 a.m. on Friday (March 1).

Of the 10 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, according to the MND. Another PLA aircraft was detected in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), while one PLA helicopter entered the southeast sector of the ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

Last month, Taiwan tracked Chinese military aircraft 263 times and naval ships 156 times. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
