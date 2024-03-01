Alexa
Taiwan awards scholarships to Somaliland military officers

Taiwan Military Scholarship recipients will take war college, international security courses

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/01 09:48
Taiwan awards Somaliland military officers scholarships. (Facebook, Taiwan in Somaliland photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has provided scholarships to Somaliland military officers, the Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland announced on Thursday (Feb. 29).

To address Somaliland’s security needs, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense (MND) first offered three Somaliland military officers the Taiwan Military Scholarship in 2023, the office said. This year, the MND is offering six scholarships.

Additionally, Somaliland high school graduates now have the opportunity to study at a four-year military school in Taiwan, the office said. Students awarded the Taiwan Military Scholarship will take war college, command and staff, international security, and naval classes.

“Through capacity building and knowledge acquired for security and national defense, Somaliland will move toward peace, stability, and prosperity on the righteous path of democratic development,” the office said. Taiwan is committed to working with Somaliland and other like-minded partners to deepen regional security cooperation, it added.
Taiwan Military Scholarship
Taiwan-Somaliland relations
security cooperation
Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland

