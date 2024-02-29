Data Center Cooling Market High-Flying Horizons Projecting the Skyward Trend in Market Size | Hitachi, Ltd, Carrier Global Corporation

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Data Center Cooling Market“: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

The purpose of data center cooling technology is to maintain environmental conditions suitable for information technology equipment (ITE) operation. Achieving this goal requires removing the heat produced by the ITE and transferring that heat to some heat sink. Failing to manage the heat and airflow within a data center can have disastrous effects on a business. According to market research study published by Report Ocean, the global data center cooling market is expected to reach approximately USD 17,346 million, representing a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global data center cooling market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the data center cooling industry.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the global data center cooling market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Asetek A/S, Carrier Global Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi, Ltd., Johnson Controls International plc (York), Mitsubishi Group, Munters AB, Nortek Holdings Inc, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, STULZ GmbH, Trane Technologies Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co, among others.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Interior Data Center Cooling Market:

Daikin Industries:

Daikin Industries is a significant player in the Industrial Interior Data Center Cooling market, renowned for its expertise in providing innovative and energy-efficient cooling solutions for data centers. Specializing in air conditioning and refrigeration technology, Daikin offers a comprehensive range of cooling systems tailored to meet the unique requirements of data center environments. Their product portfolio includes precision air conditioning units, modular chillers, and indirect evaporative cooling systems designed to optimize temperature and humidity control while minimizing energy consumption. Daikin’s cooling solutions are known for their reliability, scalability, and sustainability, making them preferred choices for data center operators seeking efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions to maintain optimal operating conditions for critical IT equipment.

Johnson Controls International plc (York):

Johnson Controls International plc, through its York brand, is a key player in the Industrial Interior Data Center Cooling market, recognized for its expertise in providing innovative cooling solutions for data center applications. Specializing in building technologies and solutions, Johnson Controls offers a diverse range of cooling systems designed to meet the demanding cooling requirements of modern data centers. Their product lineup includes air-cooled chillers, water-cooled chillers, and free cooling systems equipped with advanced control and monitoring capabilities to ensure precise temperature and humidity control. Johnson Controls’ cooling solutions are known for their efficiency, reliability, and adaptability, making them ideal choices for data center operators seeking cost-effective and scalable cooling solutions to support their IT infrastructure needs.

Mitsubishi Group:

Mitsubishi Group is a prominent player in the Industrial Interior Data Center Cooling market, renowned for its expertise in providing cutting-edge cooling technologies for data center environments. Specializing in diversified industries, Mitsubishi Group offers a range of cooling solutions designed to address the unique challenges of data center cooling, including high-density server environments and fluctuating heat loads. Their product portfolio includes precision cooling units, modular chillers, and cooling towers equipped with advanced control algorithms and energy-saving features to optimize cooling efficiency and reduce operational costs. Mitsubishi Group’s cooling solutions are known for their reliability, flexibility, and energy efficiency, making them preferred choices for data center operators seeking innovative cooling solutions to enhance the performance and reliability of their IT infrastructure while minimizing environmental impact.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the component, cooling technique, structure, end user, and region. The global market for data center cooling can be segmented by component: solutions, services. Data center cooling market is further segmented by cooling technique: air-based cooling techniques, liquid-based cooling techniques (water-based cooling, direct-to-chip cooling, liquid immersion cooling). Based on structure, the data center cooling market is segmented into: room based cooling, rack based cooling, row based cooling. On the basis of end user, the data center cooling market also can be divided into: BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, retail, government & defense, healthcare, energy, others. Data center cooling market by region is categorized into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

By component:

solutions

services

By cooling technique:

air-based cooling techniques

liquid-based cooling techniques (water-based cooling, direct-to-chip cooling, liquid immersion cooling)

By structure:

room based cooling

rack based cooling

row based cooling

By end user:

BFSI

manufacturing

IT & telecom

media & entertainment

retail

government & defense

healthcare

energy

others

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2021 to be the base year.

Scope of the Report

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global data center cooling market.

To classify and forecast the global data center cooling market based on component, cooling technique, structure, end user, region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global data center cooling market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global data center cooling market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global data center cooling market.

Why Choose This Report

Gain a reliable outlook of the global data center cooling market forecasts from 2022 to 2028 across scenarios.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Stay ahead of competitors through company profiles and market data.

The market estimate for ease of analysis across scenarios in Excel format.

Strategy consulting and research support for three months.

Print authentication provided for the single-user license.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Frequently Asked Questions and Our Insights

➣ Question: Does your analysis account for the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market?

Answer: Absolutely. Our research thoroughly examines the significant repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global supply chain and the pricing of raw materials. We delve into the specific impacts of these events on the iPad POS Systems Industry, detailing our findings in various chapters of the report.

➣ Question: How do you determine the key figures mentioned in the report?

Response: Our aim is to provide a comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. To achieve this, we not only focus on the major global entities but also on the smaller and medium-sized enterprises that play an active role and possess considerable potential for growth.

For a list of key players, please see the Summary section.

➣ Question: What are the primary sources of your data?

Answer: Our research methodology integrates both primary and secondary data sources. Primary data is gathered through in-depth interviews with key industry personnel, including experienced staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing experts, as well as feedback from end-users and feedback from downstream distributors. Secondary data involves the analysis of leading companies’ annual and financial reports, public records, publications, and external databases.

For a detailed list of data sources, refer to the Chapters section.

➣ Question: Can I customize the report according to my requirements?

Answer: Yes, you can. We offer customization options to help our clients gain a deeper understanding of market opportunities, confront market challenges more effectively, devise precise market strategies, and respond swiftly. Customization provides you with the necessary insights and flexibility to navigate the market landscape competitively.

