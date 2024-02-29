Portable Coordinate Measuring Machines (PCMM) Market Unleashing Potential Navigating Growth Opportunities in Future Market Sizes

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Portable Coordinate Measuring Machines (PCMM) Market“: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Coordinate measuring machines are defined by their unique ability to intricately and accurately measure the geometry of objects. The development of these machines continues to evolve to provide precise measurements of various objects and suit varying metrology needs. One of the more recent and innovative developments of these machines is the inception of the portable CMM. A portable CMM is lightweight and provides all the benefits of a traditional coordinated measuring machine with added flexibility. The portable machine can be used anywhere as the machine goes to the part and not the other way around. According to latest analysis by Report Ocean, the global portable coordinate measuring machines market is poised to grow by USD 278 million during 2022-2028, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global portable coordinate measuring machines market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the portable coordinate measuring machines industry.

The report explores the recent developments and profiles of key vendors in the Global Portable Coordinate Measuring Machines Market, including Automated Precision, Inc (API), Creaform, Inc. (AMETEK, Inc.), FARO Technologies, Inc., GOM Metrology (Carl Zeiss AG), Hexagon AB, Keyence Corporation, Kreon Technologies SCOOP, LK Metrology Ltd., Metronor AS, Nikon Corporation, Perceptron, Inc., Trimek S.A. (Grupo Innovalia Metrology), WENZEL Group GmbH & Co. KG, among others.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Interior Portable Coordinate Measuring Machines (PCMM) Market :

GOM Metrology (Carl Zeiss AG):

GOM Metrology, a division of Carl Zeiss AG, is a significant player in the Industrial Interior Portable Coordinate Measuring Machines (PCMM) market, renowned for its expertise in metrology solutions. Specializing in 3D measurement technology, GOM Metrology offers a comprehensive range of portable coordinate measuring machines designed for industrial applications. Their PCMMs utilize advanced optical and laser scanning technologies to accurately measure and inspect complex interior surfaces and components in industrial settings. GOM Metrology’s PCMMs are known for their high accuracy, versatility, and ease of use, making them essential tools for quality control, reverse engineering, and dimensional analysis in manufacturing and engineering processes. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, GOM Metrology continues to develop advanced PCMMs that meet the evolving needs of industrial customers for precise and reliable measurement solutions.

Kreon Technologies SCOOP:

Kreon Technologies SCOOP is a key player in the Industrial Interior Portable Coordinate Measuring Machines (PCMM) market, recognized for its expertise in developing portable metrology solutions. Specializing in 3D scanning technology, Kreon Technologies SCOOP offers a range of portable coordinate measuring machines designed for industrial applications. Their PCMMs feature lightweight and ergonomic designs, making them easy to transport and deploy in various industrial environments. Kreon Technologies SCOOP’s PCMMs are known for their high-speed scanning capabilities, accuracy, and flexibility, allowing industrial customers to efficiently measure and inspect interior surfaces and components with precision. With a commitment to technological innovation and customer satisfaction, Kreon Technologies SCOOP continues to develop portable PCMMs that meet the stringent requirements of industrial customers for reliable and efficient measurement solutions.

Perceptron, Inc:

Perceptron, Inc is a prominent player in the Industrial Interior Portable Coordinate Measuring Machines (PCMM) market, renowned for its expertise in 3D measurement and inspection solutions. Specializing in metrology systems, Perceptron offers a range of portable coordinate measuring machines designed for industrial applications. Their PCMMs utilize advanced laser scanning and optical measurement technologies to accurately capture and analyze interior surfaces and components in industrial environments. Perceptron’s PCMMs are known for their high accuracy, speed, and flexibility, making them ideal for a wide range of measurement and inspection tasks in manufacturing and assembly processes. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, Perceptron continues to develop portable PCMMs that meet the evolving needs of industrial customers for precise and reliable measurement solutions.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, end user, and region. The global market for portable coordinate measuring machines can be segmented by product: articulated arm CMM, handheld CMM. The articulated arm CMM segment was the largest contributor to the global portable coordinate measuring machines market in 2021. Portable coordinate measuring machines market is further segmented by end user: automotive, aerospace & defense, energy & power, healthcare, others. Based on region, the portable coordinate measuring machines market is segmented into: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World (ROW).

By product:

articulated arm CMM

handheld CMM

By end user:

automotive

aerospace & defense

energy & power

healthcare

others

By region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (ROW)

This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2021 to be the base year.

Scope of the Report

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global portable coordinate measuring machines market.

To classify and forecast the global portable coordinate measuring machines market based on product, end user, region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global portable coordinate measuring machines market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global portable coordinate measuring machines market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global portable coordinate measuring machines market.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

