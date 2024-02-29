Structural Adhesive Market Navigating Tomorrow Exploring Market Size for New Growth Opportunities

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Structural Adhesive Market“: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

A structural adhesive is an adhesive which hardens or cures into a material capable of holding two or more substrates together, bearing the forces involved for the lifetime of the product. The product may undergo shock, vibration, chemical exposure, temperature excursions or many other types of potentially weakening or destructive agents, and still be bonded. Garnering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2028, the global structural adhesive market is projected to reach worth of USD 13,849 million by 2028-end, according to a new report by Report Ocean.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global structural adhesive market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the structural adhesive industry.

The report also provides a detailed analysis of several leading structural adhesive market vendors that include Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Bostik SA (Arkema S.A.), Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Dymax Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), Jowat Corporation, Mapei S.p.A., Master Bond Inc., Momentive Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp. (LORD Corporation), Permabond LLC, Pidilite Industries Limited, Power Adhesives Ltd., Sika AG, Structural Adhesives Ltd., The 3M Company, The Dow Chemical Company, ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd., among others.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Interior Structural Adhesive Market :

Dymax Corporation:

Dymax Corporation is a significant player in the Industrial Interior Structural Adhesive market, renowned for its expertise in developing and manufacturing advanced adhesive solutions. Specializing in light-curable adhesives, Dymax offers a comprehensive range of structural adhesives designed for interior industrial applications. Their adhesives include UV-curable and LED-curable formulations, providing rapid curing and high bond strength for various substrates such as metals, plastics, and composites. Dymax’s structural adhesives are known for their reliability, durability, and versatility, making them suitable for bonding and assembly applications in industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and medical devices. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Dymax continues to develop advanced structural adhesive solutions that meet the stringent requirements of industrial customers for high-performance bonding and assembly applications.

Henkel AG & Co.:

Henkel AG & Co. is a key player in the Industrial Interior Structural Adhesive market, recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of adhesive and sealant solutions. Specializing in adhesive technologies, Henkel offers a diverse range of structural adhesives designed for interior industrial applications. Their adhesives encompass epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane formulations, providing high bond strength and durability for bonding a wide variety of substrates in industrial environments. Henkel’s structural adhesives are known for their reliability, versatility, and compatibility with various manufacturing processes, making them suitable for use in automotive, aerospace, construction, and electronics applications. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Henkel continues to develop structural adhesive solutions that meet the evolving needs of industrial customers for high-performance bonding and assembly applications.

Illinois Tool Works Inc:

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a prominent player in the Industrial Interior Structural Adhesive market, renowned for its expertise in providing adhesive and fastening solutions for industrial applications. Specializing in engineered fasteners and adhesives, Illinois Tool Works offers a range of structural adhesives designed for interior industrial applications. Their adhesives include epoxy, acrylic, and cyanoacrylate formulations, providing high bond strength and durability for bonding various substrates in industrial environments. Illinois Tool Works’ structural adhesives are known for their reliability, ease of use, and compatibility with automated assembly processes, making them suitable for use in automotive, aerospace, and general manufacturing applications. With a focus on innovation and customer-driven solutions, Illinois Tool Works continues to develop structural adhesive solutions that meet the stringent requirements of industrial customers for reliable and efficient bonding and assembly applications.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, application, and region. The global market for structural adhesive can be segmented by product: acrylic adhesives, polyurethane adhesives, PVA adhesives, structural epoxy adhesives, others. The structural epoxy adhesives segment held the largest share of the global structural adhesive market in 2021 and is anticipated to hold its share during the forecast period. Structural adhesive market is further segmented by application: automotive & transportation, building & construction, industrial, wind power. Based on region, the structural adhesive market is segmented into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

By product:

acrylic adhesives

polyurethane adhesives

PVA adhesives

structural epoxy adhesives

others

By application:

automotive & transportation

building & construction

industrial

wind power

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2021 to be the base year.

Scope of the Report

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global structural adhesive market.

To classify and forecast the global structural adhesive market based on product, application, region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global structural adhesive market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global structural adhesive market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global structural adhesive market.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Frequently Asked Questions and Our Insights

➣ Question: Does your analysis account for the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market?

Answer: Absolutely. Our research thoroughly examines the significant repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global supply chain and the pricing of raw materials. We delve into the specific impacts of these events on the iPad POS Systems Industry, detailing our findings in various chapters of the report.

➣ Question: How do you determine the key figures mentioned in the report?

Response: Our aim is to provide a comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. To achieve this, we not only focus on the major global entities but also on the smaller and medium-sized enterprises that play an active role and possess considerable potential for growth.

For a list of key players, please see the Summary section.

➣ Question: What are the primary sources of your data?

Answer: Our research methodology integrates both primary and secondary data sources. Primary data is gathered through in-depth interviews with key industry personnel, including experienced staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing experts, as well as feedback from end-users and feedback from downstream distributors. Secondary data involves the analysis of leading companies’ annual and financial reports, public records, publications, and external databases.

For a detailed list of data sources, refer to the Chapters section.

➣ Question: Can I customize the report according to my requirements?

Answer: Yes, you can. We offer customization options to help our clients gain a deeper understanding of market opportunities, confront market challenges more effectively, devise precise market strategies, and respond swiftly. Customization provides you with the necessary insights and flexibility to navigate the market landscape competitively.

Our Distinctive Approach at Report Ocean:

We provide a range of services that offer thorough coverage of international markets, including regional coverage and market snapshots. We recognize the value of customization and provide custom reports to fit your specific scope or regional needs.

To acquire accurate and trustworthy information, our research team employs extensive primary research approaches, including working with industry players. In addition, we do a number of waves of desk-based secondary research to give a thorough grasp of the market. To guarantee the accuracy and veracity of the data, our analysts cross-validate the results.

We have a large array of research databases and data repositories to deliver insightful data to our clients. This enables us to sift through a vast amount of data to produce the most pertinent and current insights. We are dedicated to offering top-notch research services to support the success of our clients.

