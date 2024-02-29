Indoor Flooring Market Frontiers of Expansion Unlocking Growth in Future Market Sizes | Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Tarkett S.A

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Indoor Flooring Market“: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Floor covering refers to any finish material applied over a floor structure to provide a walking surface. Popular flooring options include wood, engineered flooring materials, vinyl, tile and carpet. According to latest analysis by Report Ocean, the global indoor flooring market is poised to grow by USD 52 billion during 2022-2028, progressing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global indoor flooring market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the indoor flooring industry.

The global indoor flooring market report offers detailed information on several market vendors, including Armstrong Flooring, Inc., Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.), ECORE International, Inc., Forbo Corporate, Interface, Inc., Mats, Inc., Mohawk Industries, Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Tarkett S.A., TOLI Corporation, among others.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Interior Indoor Flooring Market :

Armstrong Flooring:

Armstrong Flooring is a significant player in the Industrial Interior Indoor Flooring market, renowned for its comprehensive range of flooring solutions for industrial and commercial applications. Specializing in resilient flooring, Armstrong Flooring offers a diverse portfolio of indoor flooring products designed to meet the unique needs of industrial environments. Their flooring options include vinyl composition tile (VCT), luxury vinyl tile (LVT), and linoleum, providing durability, ease of maintenance, and aesthetic appeal for industrial indoor spaces. Armstrong Flooring’s products are known for their quality, performance, and sustainability, making them preferred choices for industrial facilities seeking durable and attractive indoor flooring solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Armstrong Flooring continues to develop advanced flooring products that meet the evolving needs of industrial customers for reliable and high-performance indoor flooring solutions.

Forbo Corporate:

Forbo Corporate is a key player in the Industrial Interior Indoor Flooring market, recognized for its expertise in providing innovative and sustainable flooring solutions. Specializing in linoleum, vinyl, and carpet flooring, Forbo Corporate offers a diverse range of indoor flooring products designed for industrial applications. Their flooring options include linoleum tiles, vinyl sheet flooring, and modular carpet tiles, providing durability, comfort, and aesthetic appeal for industrial indoor spaces. Forbo Corporate’s products are known for their eco-friendly materials, design flexibility, and ease of maintenance, making them ideal choices for industrial facilities seeking sustainable and visually appealing indoor flooring solutions. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Forbo Corporate continues to develop indoor flooring products that meet the stringent requirements of industrial customers for environmentally friendly and high-performance flooring solutions.

Shaw Industries Group:

Shaw Industries Group is a prominent player in the Industrial Interior Indoor Flooring market, renowned for its extensive portfolio of flooring solutions for industrial and commercial applications. Specializing in carpet, hardwood, and resilient flooring, Shaw Industries Group offers a wide range of indoor flooring products designed to meet the diverse needs of industrial environments. Their flooring options include carpet tiles, luxury vinyl plank (LVP), and laminate flooring, providing durability, comfort, and style for industrial indoor spaces. Shaw Industries Group’s products are known for their quality, performance, and design versatility, making them preferred choices for industrial facilities seeking durable and visually appealing indoor flooring solutions. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Shaw Industries Group continues to develop indoor flooring products that meet the evolving needs of industrial customers for reliable and aesthetically pleasing flooring solutions.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the type, construction type, end user, and region. The global market for indoor flooring can be segmented by type: carpet, ceramic tiles, vinyl, linoleum, & rubber, wood & laminate, others. Indoor flooring market is further segmented by construction type: new construction, renovation. Based on end user, the indoor flooring market is segmented into: commercial & industrial, residential. On the basis of region, the indoor flooring market also can be divided into: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa (MEA), South America.

By type:

carpet

ceramic tiles

vinyl, linoleum, & rubber

wood & laminate

others

By construction type:

new construction

renovation

By end user:

commercial & industrial

residential

By region:

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America

Historical & Forecast Period

This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2021 to be the base year.

Scope of the Report

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global indoor flooring market.

To classify and forecast the global indoor flooring market based on type, construction type, end user, region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global indoor flooring market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global indoor flooring market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global indoor flooring market.

Why Choose This Report

Gain a reliable outlook of the global indoor flooring market forecasts from 2022 to 2028 across scenarios.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Stay ahead of competitors through company profiles and market data.

The market estimate for ease of analysis across scenarios in Excel format.

Strategy consulting and research support for three months.

Print authentication provided for the single-user license.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

