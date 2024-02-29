Neurovascular Devices Market Ascending Returns Reveling in the Skyward Trend in Market Size | MIVI Neuroscience, Oxford Endovascular Limited

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Neurovascular Devices Market“: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Neurovascular or cerebrovascular disease refers to all disorders in which an area of the brain is temporarily or permanently affected by bleeding or restricted blood flow. Restrictions in blood flow may occur from vessel narrowing (stenosis), clot formation (thrombosis), blockage (embolism), or blood vessel rupture (hemorrhage). The global neurovascular devices market is anticipated to reach valuation of ~USD 4,590 million by 2028, representing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028 as per the latest report by Report Ocean.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global neurovascular devices market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the neurovascular devices industry.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the global neurovascular devices market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include EndoVasix Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, MIVI Neuroscience, Inc., Oxford Endovascular Limited, Penumbra, Inc., Rapid Medical Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, among others.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Interior Neurovascular Devices Market:

MicroPort Scientific Corporation:

MicroPort Scientific Corporation is a significant player in the Industrial Interior Neurovascular Devices market, renowned for its expertise in developing innovative medical devices for neurovascular interventions. Specializing in medical technology, MicroPort Scientific offers a comprehensive range of neurovascular devices designed to treat various neurological conditions and disorders. Their product portfolio includes neurovascular stents, embolization coils, and thrombectomy devices, providing solutions for conditions such as intracranial aneurysms, ischemic strokes, and arteriovenous malformations. MicroPort Scientific’s devices are known for their quality, reliability, and clinical efficacy, making them trusted choices for neurointerventionalists and healthcare providers seeking advanced solutions for neurovascular interventions.

Oxford Endovascular Limited:

Oxford Endovascular Limited is a key player in the Industrial Interior Neurovascular Devices market, recognized for its expertise in developing novel medical devices for neurovascular treatments. Specializing in neurovascular technology, Oxford Endovascular offers innovative devices designed to address unmet clinical needs in the treatment of intracranial aneurysms. Their flagship product is the OxiFlow , a next-generation intracranial stent designed to support the treatment of complex aneurysms while minimizing the risk of complications such as stent migration and thrombosis. Oxford Endovascular’s devices are known for their cutting-edge design, clinical effectiveness, and patient safety, making them promising solutions for neurointerventionalists seeking advanced tools for neurovascular interventions.

Rapid Medical Ltd:

Rapid Medical Ltd is a prominent player in the Industrial Interior Neurovascular Devices market, renowned for its expertise in developing innovative neurovascular devices for ischemic stroke treatment. Specializing in stroke therapy technology, Rapid Medical offers a range of devices designed to restore blood flow to the brain and improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke cases. Their product portfolio includes neurovascular stent retrievers, aspiration catheters, and thrombectomy devices, providing solutions for mechanical thrombectomy procedures in neurointerventional settings. Rapid Medical’s devices are known for their advanced design, clinical efficacy, and ease of use, making them preferred choices for neurointerventionalists and healthcare providers seeking effective solutions for acute stroke management.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, application, end user, and region. The global market for neurovascular devices can be segmented by product: access devices (microcatheter, guidewire), angioplasty and stenting (carotid stenting, embolic protection systems), embolization devices (embolic coils, flow diverter, liquid embolic agent), thrombectomy devices (clot retrieval devices, suction & aspiration devices, snares). The embolization devices segment held the largest revenue share in 2021. Neurovascular devices market is further segmented by application: arteriovenous malformation and fistulas (AVM), cerebral aneurysm, cerebral artery stenosis, ischemic strokes, others. Based on end user, the neurovascular devices market is segmented into: ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), hospitals, specialized clinics. On the basis of region, the neurovascular devices market also can be divided into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

By product:

access devices (microcatheter, guidewire)

angioplasty and stenting (carotid stenting, embolic protection systems)

embolization devices (embolic coils, flow diverter, liquid embolic agent)

thrombectomy devices (clot retrieval devices, suction & aspiration devices, snares)

By application:

arteriovenous malformation and fistulas (AVM)

cerebral aneurysm

cerebral artery stenosis

ischemic strokes

others

By end user:

ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

hospitals

specialized clinics

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2021 to be the base year.

Scope of the Report

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global neurovascular devices market.

To classify and forecast the global neurovascular devices market based on product, application, end user, region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global neurovascular devices market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global neurovascular devices market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global neurovascular devices market.

Get 30% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At @

