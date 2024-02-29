E-Pharmacy Market 2024 Trends Forecast By Regions, Key Players

According to the latest research report on the E-Pharmacy Market by Report Ocean, there is a notable increase in growth opportunities projected for the forthcoming years. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights across a range of market segments, providing crucial details about market conditions, growth catalysts, and a competitive evaluation. The report spans 104 pages and is complemented by tables and visual aids, making it a vital resource for businesses and investors seeking a comprehensive grasp of the Market.

The global e-pharmacy market size was US$ 57.1 billion in 2021. The global e-pharmacy market is forecast to grow to US$ 171.8 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

E-pharmacy refers to the pharmacy that operates over the internet. E-Pharmacy ships orders to customers via mail or shipping companies.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising internet user base is the primary factor driving the growth of the e-pharmacy market. Apart from that, the growing geriatric population, better healthcare infrastructure, and growing consumer awareness of e-commerce will fuel the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

A shift in consumer behaviour and a rise in the need for convenient services are some of the other factors driving the market forward. Additionally, the expanding use of digital technologies and e-commerce in the healthcare sector is anticipated to promote the market growth. Demand for e-pharmacies has surged significantly after the COVID-19 outbreak, particularly in places where stringent lockdown scenarios are in effect. Moreover, the benefits of e-pharmacies, such as convenience, cost-effectiveness, and time management will escalate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the flip side, the growing incidents of the sale of unapproved medications may limit the growth of the e-pharmacy market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant shift for the medical sector as the internet recorded a massive user-base throughout the period. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for e-pharmacy services increased as governments imposed strict lockdown. Moreover, this healthcare crisis increased the need for medications, resulting in long queues outside every store. To avoid the further spread of the virus, people started adopting online ways to purchase products. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic escalated the growth of the e-pharmacy market and is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to hold the highest share in the e-pharmacy market. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the growing use of the internet-of-things (IoT). Further, rising digitalization of the pharmaceutical industry in the region will hold tremendous potential in the coming years. In addition, people’s preference for at-home, timely services will drive the growth of the e-pharmacy market during the study period.

The Asia-Pacific e-pharmacy market will also witness potential opportunities due to the rapidly rising regional population. Furthermore, the adoption of online platforms for shopping is steadily increasing. As a result, it will be opportunistic for the market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• 3M

• ConvaTec Group Plc

• Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

• Molnlycke Health Care AB

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Baxter International INC

• Smith & Nephew Plc

• Cardinal Health

• Coloplast Corp

• Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

Market Segmentation

The global e-pharmacy market segmentation focuses on Type, Product, and Region.

By Type:

• Over-the-Counter Drugs

• Prescription Drugs

By Product

• Skin Care

• Dental

• Cold & Flu

• Weight Loss

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

