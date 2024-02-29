Geriatric Care Services Market Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction (2024-2032)

According to the latest research report on the Geriatric Care Services Market by Report Ocean, there is a notable increase in growth opportunities projected for the forthcoming years. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights across a range of market segments, providing crucial details about market conditions, growth catalysts, and a competitive evaluation. The report spans 104 pages and is complemented by tables and visual aids, making it a vital resource for businesses and investors seeking a comprehensive grasp of the Market.

The global geriatric care services market size was US$ 978.1 billion in 2021. The global geriatric care services market is forecast to grow to US$ 2127.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Geriatric care is the term used to define medical care for older or elderly patients. The range of care now incorporates the medical needs of the elderly and their social and psychological needs. More than ever, geriatric care entails a holistic strategy for dealing with aging and its effects. Geriatric care management includes medical and psychological care with other crucial services such as housing, home care, nutrition, assistance with daily living tasks, socialization programs, financial planning, and legal advice. A care plan customized to each individual’s needs is developed after additional examination, and it is subsequently reviewed and revised as necessary.

Factors Influencing the Market

The first and foremost factor driving the growth of geriatric care services market is the rapidly rising rate of the geriatric population. People over the age of 65 are expected to increase, particularly in developing countries. The rate is expected to grow from an estimated 524 million in 2010 to roughly 1.5 billion in 2050, according to the World Health Organization’s Global Health and Aging Study. Thus, it will be opportunistic for the geriatric care services market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the growing cases prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, etc., will also fuel the growth of the geriatric care services market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, there are around 47.5 million dementia sufferers worldwide, and 7.7 million new cases are diagnosed every year. On the flip side, the high cost associated with geriatric care may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 infection is particularly dangerous to older individuals since it can cause quite a serious sickness and affects the immune system. According to research, people aged 60 and older are more likely to experience severe, fatal effects, especially if they already have a pre-existing medical problem. Apart from that, nationwide lockdown became a significant challenge for the caregivers as they were required to follow the guidelines and take the essential safety procedures in order to break the disease’s chain of transmission. Additionally, the disease’s progress is often more severe in elderly patients, leading to a greater fatality rate. Due to labor shortages and the additional care and social isolation needs, the market for geriatric care services witnessed a significant fall.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the geriatric care services market, owing to the rapidly growing aging population and growing adoption of appealing insurance plans. Further, growing government support for senior care in the region is expected to be opportunistic for the geriatric care services market. Governments in the region have initiated various healthcare programs such as the Veterans Health Administration, Medicaid, Medicare, etc. Apart from that, high awareness about geriatric care services will contribute to the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

• Benesse Style Care Co., Ltd

• Econ Healthcare Group

• Epoch ElderCare

• St Luke’s ElderCare Ltd

• Latin America Home Health Care

• Samvedna Senior Care

• ApnaCare Latin America Private Limited

• Nichiigakkan Co. Ltd

• GoldenCare Group Private Limited

• Carewell-Service Co., Ltd RIEI Co., Ltd.

• Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The research report on the Global Geriatric Care Services Market provides a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the industry.

Market research plays a crucial role in understanding the dynamics of the Market. It helps businesses and marketers identify key demographics and market segments that are most likely to use a given product or service. Key Companies can tailor their advertising efforts and optimize their strategies by understanding consumer preferences and behaviors.

Global Geriatric Care Services Market Drivers and Restraints

The Global Geriatric Care Services Market is driven by several key factors that significantly impact its growth and development. Understanding these drivers is essential for businesses and marketers to capitalize on opportunities and effectively harness the potential of Geriatric Care Services in the digital landscape.

Despite the numerous opportunities and benefits that Geriatric Care Services offer, the Global Market also faces certain restraints that can impact its growth and effectiveness. Identifying and understanding these restraints is crucial for businesses and marketers to navigate the challenges and optimize their strategies.

Market Segmentation

The global geriatric care services market segmentation focuses on Service, Service Provider, Payment Source, Age Group, and Region.

By Service

• Home Care

• Adult Day Care

• Institutional Care

By Service Provider

• Public

• Private

By Payment Source

• Public Insurance

• Private Insurance

• Out-of-pocket

• Others

By Age group

• 65-70 years

• 71-75 years

• 76-80 years

• 81-85 years

• 86-90 years

• Above 91 years

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

