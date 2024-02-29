Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Suspect flees Kaohsiung police, prompting gun shots and car chase

Man wanted in connection to factory fire evaded police for hours before crashing car into guardrail

  266
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/29 20:47
Suspect crashed car into guardrail on rural Kaohsiung road, Feb. 28. (Kaohsiung Police Department video screengrab)

Suspect crashed car into guardrail on rural Kaohsiung road, Feb. 28. (Kaohsiung Police Department video screengrab)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police in Kaohsiung arrested a man suspected of being involved in an arson case following an hours-long hunt on Thursday (Feb. 28).

Officers initially tracked down the 56-year-old suspect surnamed Li (姓), around 1 p.m. on Thursday in Shanlin District. However, Li was able to get into his vehicle and drive away, prompting officers to fire eight shots, reported UDN.

Li was able to evade officers for several hours in a rural area, but the vehicle was identified later around 7 p.m. This led to a brief car chase before Li crashed his speeding vehicle into a guardrail.

Officers on the scene told Li and his passenger, a 36-year-old man surnamed Cheng (鄭), to get out of the vehicle, but they initially refused. Police then fired two warning shots into the air, and one shot into the car’s tire which prompted both men to surrender. During the arrest, officers discovered drugs and an airsoft gun in Li’s crashed vehicle.

Officers started searching for Li this week after he was named as a suspect in the factory fire that occurred in Kaohsiung’s Daliao District on Feb. 7.

An investigation by the Kaohsiung Fire Department initially identified two men, surnamed Chen (陳) and Liao (廖). However, after their arrest, during interrogation, Li was found to also have been involved in the crime.

In addition to the arson-related charges, Li will also be charged with public endangerment, resisting arrest, and drug possession as a result of Thursday’s chase.
Kaohsiung
arson
car chase
gunshot
Kaohsiung Police Department

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan delegation attends banquet in Japan sister city
Taiwan delegation attends banquet in Japan sister city
2024/02/28 17:12
Photo of the Day: 15,000 rubber ducks race in Kaohsiung Harbor
Photo of the Day: 15,000 rubber ducks race in Kaohsiung Harbor
2024/02/25 17:53
Singapore streamer stages fake egg attack in Taiwan
Singapore streamer stages fake egg attack in Taiwan
2024/02/24 19:17
Photo of the Day: Giant rubber ducks battered by strong winds
Photo of the Day: Giant rubber ducks battered by strong winds
2024/02/21 17:10
Spicy shrimp chips pulled from shelves in Taiwan for prohibited additive
Spicy shrimp chips pulled from shelves in Taiwan for prohibited additive
2024/02/21 11:08