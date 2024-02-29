Suspect flees Kaohsiung police, prompting gun shots and car chase

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police in Kaohsiung arrested a man suspected of being involved in an arson case following an hours-long hunt on Thursday (Feb. 28).

Officers initially tracked down the 56-year-old suspect surnamed Li (姓), around 1 p.m. on Thursday in Shanlin District. However, Li was able to get into his vehicle and drive away, prompting officers to fire eight shots, reported UDN.

Li was able to evade officers for several hours in a rural area, but the vehicle was identified later around 7 p.m. This led to a brief car chase before Li crashed his speeding vehicle into a guardrail.

Officers on the scene told Li and his passenger, a 36-year-old man surnamed Cheng (鄭), to get out of the vehicle, but they initially refused. Police then fired two warning shots into the air, and one shot into the car’s tire which prompted both men to surrender. During the arrest, officers discovered drugs and an airsoft gun in Li’s crashed vehicle.

Officers started searching for Li this week after he was named as a suspect in the factory fire that occurred in Kaohsiung’s Daliao District on Feb. 7.

An investigation by the Kaohsiung Fire Department initially identified two men, surnamed Chen (陳) and Liao (廖). However, after their arrest, during interrogation, Li was found to also have been involved in the crime.

In addition to the arson-related charges, Li will also be charged with public endangerment, resisting arrest, and drug possession as a result of Thursday’s chase.