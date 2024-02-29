e-Pharmacy Market CAGR of 16.7%, Insightful Chronicles Maximizing the Value of Observational Research in Consumer Behavior

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “e-Pharmacy Market“: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

e-Pharmacy, or online pharmacy, is a pharmacy that operates over the Internet and sends orders to customers through mail, shipping companies, or online pharmacy web portal. Patients can order their prescription medicines from registered pharmacists via the internet and receive their medicines from the nearest delivery point. The E-Pharmacy model, which is very easy to use and continues to spread rapidly, started to replace traditional pharmacies. According to market research study published by Report Ocean, the market size of the global e-pharmacy sector is expected to rise by USD 124 billion with a CAGR of 16.7% by the end of 2028.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global e-pharmacy market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the e-pharmacy industry.

The global e-pharmacy market report offers detailed information on several market vendors, including Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Pharmacy), CVS Health Corporation, DocMorris N.V. (Zur Rose Group AG), Giant Eagle, Inc., Honeybee Health, Inc., JD Health International Inc., L Rowland & Co (Retail) Ltd. (Rowlands Pharmacy), LLOYDS Pharmacy Limited, Netmeds Marketplace Limited (Netmeds.com), Optum Rx, Inc. (UnitedHealth Group), Pharmacy2u Ltd., Shop Apotheke Europe N.V., Superdrug Stores plc, The Kroger Co., Walgreen Boots Alliance (Walgreen Co.), Walmart, Inc., among others.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial e-Pharmacy Market :

JD Health International Inc:

JD Health International Inc is a significant player in the Industrial e-Pharmacy market, renowned for its expertise in providing comprehensive online healthcare services. As part of the JD.com ecosystem, JD Health leverages advanced e-commerce and logistics capabilities to offer a wide range of pharmaceutical products, healthcare services, and telemedicine consultations through its online platform. The company’s e-Pharmacy services provide customers with convenient access to prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and healthcare products, along with reliable delivery options and professional medical advice. JD Health’s commitment to quality, authenticity, and customer satisfaction has made it a trusted destination for consumers seeking convenient and reliable healthcare solutions in the digital era.

LLOYDS Pharmacy Limited:

LLOYDS Pharmacy Limited is a key player in the Industrial e-Pharmacy market, recognized for its extensive network of community pharmacies and online healthcare services. With a legacy of providing healthcare services in the United Kingdom, LLOYDS Pharmacy offers a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, health and wellness products, and prescription services through its e-Pharmacy platform. The company’s online platform provides customers with access to licensed pharmacists, medication reviews, and prescription fulfillment services, ensuring convenient and reliable healthcare solutions for consumers across the country. LLOYDS Pharmacy’s commitment to customer care, professional expertise, and regulatory compliance has established it as a trusted healthcare provider in the e-Pharmacy market.

Pharmacy2u Ltd:

Pharmacy2u Ltd is a prominent player in the Industrial e-Pharmacy market, renowned for its innovative online pharmacy platform and digital healthcare services. Specializing in prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and healthcare products, Pharmacy2u offers a convenient and accessible solution for consumers to manage their healthcare needs online. The company’s platform allows customers to order prescriptions, receive medication deliveries, and access professional healthcare advice remotely, leveraging technology to improve healthcare accessibility and convenience. Pharmacy2u’s commitment to patient care, data security, and regulatory compliance has earned it a strong reputation as a leading e-Pharmacy provider in the United Kingdom, serving millions of customers with reliable and efficient healthcare solutions.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the drug type, product, platform, and region. The global market for e-pharmacy can be segmented by drug type: prescription drugs, over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. The OTC drugs segment captured the largest share of the market in 2021. E-pharmacy market is further segmented by product: analgesic/antipyretic agents, cold and flu, dietary supplements, eye care, gastrointestinal agents, oral health, skin care, others. Based on platform, the e-pharmacy market is segmented into: desktop, mobile. On the basis of region, the e-pharmacy market also can be divided into: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World (ROW).

By drug type:

prescription drugs

over-the-counter (OTC) drugs

By product:

analgesic/antipyretic agents

cold and flu

dietary supplements

eye care

gastrointestinal agents

oral health

skin care

others

By platform:

desktop

mobile

By region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (ROW)

This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2021 to be the base year.

Scope of the Report

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global e-pharmacy market.

To classify and forecast the global e-pharmacy market based on drug type, product, platform, region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global e-pharmacy market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global e-pharmacy market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global e-pharmacy market.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

