Epoxy Adhesives Market Intelligence Unleashed Future-Proofing Your Business for Success

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled "Epoxy Adhesives Market": Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032," offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market.

Epoxy adhesives are one of the most versatile family of structural adhesives. They are created by polymerizing a mixture of two starting compounds, the resin and the hardener. Epoxy adhesives bond well to many substrates and can be easily modified to achieve a wide range of properties. They provide high shear strength on a wide variety of substrates including plastics, metals, wood, ceramics and glass. The market for epoxy adhesives worldwide is expected to reach USD 10,086 million by 2028, recording a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period as per the latest report by Report Ocean.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global epoxy adhesives market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the epoxy adhesives industry.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the global epoxy adhesives market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include Adhesives Technology Corporation (ATC), Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Benson Polymers Limited, Bostik SA, Collano AG, DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Flamemaster Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, Helmitin Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., Hubei Huitian New Materials Co., Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jowat Corporation, Lord Corporation, Mapie S.p.A., Masterbond Inc., Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Parson Adhesives Inc., Permabond LLC., Sika AG, The 3M Company, among others.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Epoxy Adhesives Market:

Benson Polymers Limited:

Benson Polymers Limited is a significant player in the Industrial Epoxy Adhesives market, renowned for its expertise in manufacturing high-quality epoxy adhesive solutions. Specializing in adhesives and sealants, Benson Polymers offers a diverse portfolio of epoxy adhesives tailored for various industrial applications. Their epoxy adhesives are known for their superior bonding strength, chemical resistance, and durability, making them ideal for bonding a wide range of substrates in industries such as automotive, construction, and electronics. Benson Polymers’ commitment to research and development ensures the continuous improvement and innovation of their epoxy adhesive formulations, meeting the evolving needs of industrial customers for reliable and high-performance bonding solutions.

DuPont de Nemours Inc:

DuPont de Nemours Inc, commonly known as DuPont, is a key player in the Industrial Epoxy Adhesives market, recognized for its extensive portfolio of adhesive technologies. With a long history of innovation in materials science, DuPont offers a wide range of epoxy adhesives designed to meet the demanding requirements of industrial applications. Their epoxy adhesives feature advanced formulations tailored for specific bonding applications, including structural bonding, composite bonding, and metal-to-metal bonding. DuPont’s epoxy adhesives are valued for their exceptional performance characteristics, including high strength, temperature resistance, and chemical resistance, making them suitable for use in diverse industries such as aerospace, transportation, and marine. DuPont’s commitment to sustainability and technological advancement ensures the continuous development of epoxy adhesive solutions that deliver superior performance and reliability.

Henkel AG & Co:

Henkel AG & Co is a prominent player in the Industrial Epoxy Adhesives market, renowned for its comprehensive range of adhesive solutions under brands like Loctite and Teroson. Specializing in adhesive technologies, Henkel offers a diverse portfolio of epoxy adhesives designed to address the bonding needs of industrial customers across various sectors. Their epoxy adhesives encompass a wide range of formulations tailored for different substrates and applications, including structural bonding, potting and encapsulation, and composite bonding. Henkel’s epoxy adhesives are known for their versatility, reliability, and ease of use, making them preferred choices for industrial bonding applications. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Henkel continues to develop epoxy adhesive solutions that meet the evolving needs of industrial customers for high-performance bonding solutions.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the technology, application, distribution channel, and region. The global market for epoxy adhesives can be segmented by technology: one component, two component. Epoxy adhesives market is further segmented by application: aerospace, automotive & transportation, building & construction, electrical & electronics, power & energy, others. Based on distribution channel, the epoxy adhesives market is segmented into: online, offline. On the basis of region, the epoxy adhesives market also can be divided into: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World (ROW).

By technology:

one component

two component

By application:

aerospace

automotive & transportation

building & construction

electrical & electronics

power & energy

others

By distribution channel:

online

offline

By region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (ROW)

This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2021 to be the base year.

Scope of the Report

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global epoxy adhesives market.

To classify and forecast the global epoxy adhesives market based on technology, application, distribution channel, region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global epoxy adhesives market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global epoxy adhesives market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global epoxy adhesives market.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Frequently Asked Questions and Our Insights

➣ Question: Does your analysis account for the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market?

Answer: Absolutely. Our research thoroughly examines the significant repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global supply chain and the pricing of raw materials. We delve into the specific impacts of these events on the iPad POS Systems Industry, detailing our findings in various chapters of the report.

➣ Question: How do you determine the key figures mentioned in the report?

Response: Our aim is to provide a comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. To achieve this, we not only focus on the major global entities but also on the smaller and medium-sized enterprises that play an active role and possess considerable potential for growth.

For a list of key players, please see the Summary section.

➣ Question: What are the primary sources of your data?

Answer: Our research methodology integrates both primary and secondary data sources. Primary data is gathered through in-depth interviews with key industry personnel, including experienced staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing experts, as well as feedback from end-users and feedback from downstream distributors. Secondary data involves the analysis of leading companies’ annual and financial reports, public records, publications, and external databases.

For a detailed list of data sources, refer to the Chapters section.

➣ Question: Can I customize the report according to my requirements?

Answer: Yes, you can. We offer customization options to help our clients gain a deeper understanding of market opportunities, confront market challenges more effectively, devise precise market strategies, and respond swiftly. Customization provides you with the necessary insights and flexibility to navigate the market landscape competitively.

