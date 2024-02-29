Plastic Additives Market Skyward Success Symphony Projecting Market Size Soar | OQ Chemicals GmbH, Perstorp AB

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Plastic Additives Market“: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Plastic additives are chemical compounds added to improve the performance (e.g. during shaping of the polymer, through injection moulding, extrusion, blow moulding, vacuum moulding, etc.), functionality and ageing properties of the polymer. The most commonly used additives are: plasticizers, flame retardants, antioxidants, stabilizers, lubricants, pigments, antistatic agents, slip compounds and thermal stabilizers. Each of them plays a distinct role in delivering/enhancing the (final) functional properties of a plastic product. The global plastic additives market is anticipated to reach valuation of ~USD 35,518 million by 2028, representing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028 as per the latest report by Report Ocean.

Growth of end-user industries such as building and construction, packaging, and automotive, increasing penetration of plastics in a variety of end-user industries are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the global plastic additives market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include ADEKA Corporation, Aekyung Industrial Co., Ltd., Albemarle Corporation, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Ferro Corporation, Grupa Azoty S.A., ICL Group Ltd., Lanxess AG, LG Chem Ltd., OQ Chemicals GmbH, Perstorp AB, Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, UPC Technology Corporation (UPC), among others.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Plastic Additives Market :

Clariant AG:

Clariant AG is a significant player in the Industrial Plastic Additives market, renowned for its expertise in specialty chemicals and additives. Specializing in additives for various industries, including plastics, Clariant offers a comprehensive portfolio of plastic additives designed to enhance the performance, durability, and sustainability of plastic materials. Their plastic additives encompass a wide range of functionalities, including stabilizers, antioxidants, flame retardants, and colorants, catering to the diverse needs of industrial applications. Clariant’s additives are known for their high quality, technical expertise, and regulatory compliance, making them essential components for improving the properties and processing characteristics of plastic materials. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, Clariant continues to develop advanced plastic additives that meet the evolving needs of industrial customers for high-performance and environmentally friendly solutions.

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd:

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd is a key player in the Industrial Plastic Additives market, recognized for its comprehensive range of polymer additives and specialty chemicals. Specializing in polymer stabilization and enhancement solutions, Songwon offers a diverse portfolio of plastic additives designed to improve the performance and processing properties of plastic materials in industrial applications. Their plastic additives include antioxidants, UV stabilizers, light stabilizers, and processing aids, providing industrial customers with tailored solutions to enhance the durability, weatherability, and processing efficiency of plastic products. Songwon’s commitment to innovation and technical excellence ensures the continuous development of plastic additives that meet the stringent requirements of industrial customers for reliable and high-performance solutions.

ExxonMobil Chemical Company:

ExxonMobil Chemical Company is a prominent player in the Industrial Plastic Additives market, renowned for its extensive portfolio of performance polymers and additives. Specializing in polymer science and technology, ExxonMobil Chemical offers a wide range of plastic additives designed to enhance the properties and performance of plastic materials in industrial applications. Their plastic additives include processing aids, impact modifiers, and specialty additives for improving mechanical properties, thermal stability, and processing efficiency of plastic products. ExxonMobil Chemical’s additives are known for their technical expertise, reliability, and compatibility with a wide range of plastic resins, making them essential components for enhancing the performance and value of industrial plastic products. With a focus on innovation and customer collaboration, ExxonMobil Chemical continues to develop advanced plastic additives that meet the evolving needs of industrial customers for high-performance and sustainable solutions.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the additive type, plastic type, end user, and region. The global market for plastic additives can be segmented by additive type: antioxidants, flame retardants, impact modifiers and processing aids, plasticizers, stabilizers, others. Plastic additives market is further segmented by plastic type: polyethylene (PE), polystyrene (PS), polypropylene (PP), polyamides (PA), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polycarbonate (PC), high-performance plastics, others. Based on end user, the plastic additives market is segmented into: automotive & transportation, packaging, building & construction, consumer goods, others. On the basis of region, the plastic additives market also can be divided into: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World (ROW).

By additive type:

antioxidants

flame retardants

impact modifiers and processing aids

plasticizers

stabilizers

others

By plastic type:

polyethylene (PE)

polystyrene (PS)

polypropylene (PP)

polyamides (PA)

polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

polycarbonate (PC)

high-performance plastics

others

By end user:

automotive & transportation

packaging

building & construction

consumer goods

others

By region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (ROW)

This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2021 to be the base year.

Scope of the Report

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global plastic additives market.

To classify and forecast the global plastic additives market based on additive type, plastic type, end user, region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global plastic additives market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global plastic additives market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global plastic additives market.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

