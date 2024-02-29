Speech-to-Text API Market and Competitive Landscape Research Report 2024-2032

According to the latest research report on the Speech-to-Text API Market by Report Ocean, there is a notable increase in growth opportunities projected for the forthcoming years. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights across a range of market segments, providing crucial details about market conditions, growth catalysts, and a competitive evaluation. The report spans 104 pages and is complemented by tables and visual aids, making it a vital resource for businesses and investors seeking a comprehensive grasp of the Market.

The global speech-to-text API market revenue was around US$ 3.3 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach US$ 14.5 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The speech-to-text application programming interface (API) is a programming interface that allows the usage of speech recognition and synthesis in a variety of applications and devices. It is a multidisciplinary subject of computational linguistics that examines techniques that let computers recognize and translate audible language into text. This is also known as automatic speech recognition (ASR) or speech-to-text. It contains computer science, electrical engineering, and linguistics research and knowledge.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rise in demand for voice-based devices for faster and better experience is also increasing the growth of the market. Therefore, these factors propel the growth of the market.

– Transcribing audio from multichannel may restrict multilingual support and the adoption of subtitling and captioning hindering the growth of the speech-to-text API market.

– The innovation in speech-to-text solutions for disabled students will present major lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the global speech-to-text API market. This is because of the growing usage of smart appliances and devices in almost every part of daily life. People have been forced to WFH, which was raising the demand for speech-to-text API in the market. Also, the pandemic has prompted cloud adoption across industrial sectors, as customers desire to take advantage of cloud benefits, including cost savings and scalability.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America dominated the global speech-to-text API market in terms of revenue due to the high demand for smartphones and the rise in disposable income of consumers. Also, the expansion in voice-based assistance, standard of living, and businesses working remotely are a few reasons that propel the growth of the speech-to-text API market in North America.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global speech-to-text API market are:

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– Amberscript Global B.V.

– Google LLC

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft

– Nuance Communications, Inc.

– rev.com

– Speechmatics

– Voicecloud and VoiceBase, Inc.

– Other prominent key players

Scope of the Report

Global Speech-to-Text API Market Drivers and Restraints

Segmentation Outline

The global speech-to-text API market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Mode, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

– Software

– Services

Segmentation based on Deployment Mode

– On-Premise

– Cloud

Segmentation based on Application

– Contact Center and Customer Management

– Content Transcription

– Fraud Detection and Prevention

– Risk and Compliance Management

– Subtitle Generation

– Others

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– IT and Telecom

– Healthcare

– Retail and E-Commerce

– Media and Entertainment

– Education

– Government and Defense

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

