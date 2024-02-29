MLOps Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2032

According to the latest research report on the MLOps Market by Report Ocean, there is a notable increase in growth opportunities projected for the forthcoming years. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights across a range of market segments, providing crucial details about market conditions, growth catalysts, and a competitive evaluation. The report spans 104 pages and is complemented by tables and visual aids, making it a vital resource for businesses and investors seeking a comprehensive grasp of the Market.

The global MLOps market revenue was around US$ 1.9 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach US$ 37.4 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.3% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

MLOps is a process based on adapting DevOps methods to ML development processes. MLOps is a useful transitioning from driving a couple of ML models manually to utilizing ML models in the whole company process. Overall, MLOps aids in enhancing delivery time, lowering defects, and making data science more productive.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The surge in internet and digital penetration around the world is positively influencing the growth of the MLOps market.

– The rise in the adoption of MLOps technology across enterprises to improve productivity and function boosts the growth of the market in the future.

– The rigid business models, data security and inaccessible data, and absence of engineering skills hinder the growth of the MLOps market.

– MLOps assists in reducing costs over the entire ML lifecycle, creating multiple opportunities for the growth of the MLOps market growth in the future.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the growth of the global MLOps market. This is attributed to investment in developed technologies like big data, AI, DevOps, and ML due to the rise in the adoption of digitalization by different companies across the world. Also, the rise in solutions for managing different clinics and hospitals is anticipated to deliver lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America dominated the global MLOps market in terms of revenue. The growing investment in cutting-edge technologies like MLOps and AI to enhance customer experience and businesses are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global MLOps market in this region.

Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show the highest growth in the global MLOps market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the higher adoption of cloud-based services and the rise in the penetration of digitalization that drives the growth of the MLOps market in this region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global MLOps market are:

– Akira AI

– Alteryx

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– Cloudera, Inc.

– Databricks, Inc.

– DataRobot, Inc.

– GAVS Technologies

– Google LLC

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation.

– Other prominent key players

Scope of the Report

Global MLOps Market Drivers and Restraints

Segmentation Outline

The global MLOps market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

– Platform

– Service

Segmentation based on Deployment Mode

– On-premise

– Cloud

Segmentation based on Organization Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Manufacturing

– IT and Telecom

– Retail and E-commerce

– Energy and Utility

– Healthcare

– Media and Entertainment

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

