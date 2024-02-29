Short Message Service (SMS) Firewall Market Size, Landscape, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth By 2032

According to the latest research report on the Short Message Service (SMS) Firewall Market by Report Ocean, there is a notable increase in growth opportunities projected for the forthcoming years. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights across a range of market segments, providing crucial details about market conditions, growth catalysts, and a competitive evaluation. The report spans 104 pages and is complemented by tables and visual aids, making it a vital resource for businesses and investors seeking a comprehensive grasp of the Market.

The global short message service (SMS) firewall market revenue was around US$ 2.9 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach US$ 6.5 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

A2P messaging is known as message traffic where a person gets an SMS from a software program or an app rather than another individual, and these communications are initiated relying on particular situations or criteria. The usage of such SMS firewalls to commercialize A2P traffic is increasing, and it is achieved by limiting possible grey routes and removing A2P via legitimate channels, which lowers income leakage.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The growing concerns regarding security and privacy and the rising adoption of app-to-person messaging are factors propelling the growth of the SMS firewall market.

– Combating illegal SMS activities like SMS phishing, SMS spoofing, and SMS spamming has augmented the growth of the SMS firewall market.

– The scarcity of technical know-how among users and the growth of cyber-attacks have hampered the growth of the SMS firewall market.

– The demand for next-generation SMS firewalls and the trend of mobile marketing via SMS is a hugely profitable possibility for the growth of the SMS firewall market.

Impact of COVID-19

With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the globe, the world depended on e-commerce websites and online retailers for their shopping requirements, as local malls and shops stayed shut amid the pandemic. This formed heavy responsibilities for the financial and banking sectors to invest heavily in SMS and the security of payment gateways to help shield these augmented online transactions. This, in turn, increased the demand for SMS firewall solutions across the world for the sake of the security of these data analysis tools and personal patient data from cyber criminals.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America dominated the global SMS firewall market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period because of its highly digitized technological sector, which needs a higher degree of network monitoring, propelling the demand for the SMS firewall in this region.

Also, Asia Pacific is anticipated to notice significant growth during the forecast period because of its rising internet penetration and the growing cyber threats in this region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global short message service (SMS) firewall market are:

– AdaptiveMobile Security

– BICS

– Cellusys

– Comviva

– Infobip Ltd.

– Mobileum

– Monty Mobile

– Proofpoint

– Sinch

– TATA Communications

– Other prominent key players

Scope of the Report

The research report on the Global Short Message Service (SMS) Firewall Market provides a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the industry. It encompasses vital elements such as industry size, market share, prominent players, segments, and sub-segments. This research document serves as a crucial tool for gaining deeper insights into the present state of the market and its prospective growth until the year 2032.

Market research plays a crucial role in understanding the dynamics of the Market. It helps businesses and marketers identify key demographics and market segments that are most likely to use a given product or service. Key Companies can tailor their advertising efforts and optimize their strategies by understanding consumer preferences and behaviors.

Global Short Message Service (SMS) Firewall Market Drivers and Restraints

The Global Short Message Service (SMS) Firewall Market is driven by several key factors that significantly impact its growth and development. Understanding these drivers is essential for businesses and marketers to capitalize on opportunities and effectively harness the potential of Short Message Service (SMS) Firewall in the digital landscape.

Despite the numerous opportunities and benefits that Short Message Service (SMS) Firewall offer, the Global Market also faces certain restraints that can impact its growth and effectiveness. Identifying and understanding these restraints is crucial for businesses and marketers to navigate the challenges and optimize their strategies.

Segmentation Outline

The global short message service (SMS) firewall market segmentation focuses on Component, SMS Type, Deployment Mode, SMS Traffic, and Region.

Segmentation based on SMS Type

– BFSI

– IT and Telecom

– Retail and E-Commerce

– Healthcare

– Media and Entertainment

– Government and Public Sector

– Others

Segmentation based on Component

– Platform

– Services

Segmentation based on Deployment Mode

– Application-to-Person (A2P) messages

– Person-to-Application (P2A) messages

Segmentation based on SMS Traffic

– On-Premise

– Cloud

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

These responses will function a complete examination of the:

The markets’ present-day infrastructures

Market possibilities and challenges

Future plausible for increase in particular industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user goal organizations and their viable operational volumes

Representative and a price chain probability breakdown

Market dimension and boom price during the expected time frame.

The market’s important using forces

Key market traits are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s pinnacle merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and possibilities confronted with the aid of the modern carriers in the world market.

Trending elements that affect the markets in the quite a number region.

Initiatives with a strategic center of attention on the pinnacle vendors.

PEST find out about of the five essential market regions.

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

