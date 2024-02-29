CAD for Breast Cancer Screening Market Exploring Frontiers Unlocking Growth in Future Market Size

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “CAD for Breast Cancer Screening Market“: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Computer-aided detection (CAD) is a software technology that has become widespread in radiology practices, particularly in breast cancer screening for improving detection rates at earlier stages. As the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women worldwide, breast cancer is a significant global health concern. In 2020, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 685 000 deaths globally. As of the end of 2020, there were 7.8 million women alive who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the past 5 years, making it the world’s most prevalent cancer. The global CAD for breast cancer screening market market is projected to rise by USD 122 million by 2028, according to a new report by Report Ocean. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8 percent during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global CAD for breast cancer screening market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the CAD for breast cancer screening industry.

The global CAD for breast cancer screening market report offers detailed information on several market vendors, including CureMetrix, Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., iCAD Inc., IMS Giotto S.p.A., Konica Minolta, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Merge Healthcare (IBM Corporation), Neusoft Corporation, Qlarity Imaging, LLC, Siemens Healthineers AG, among others.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial CAD for Breast Cancer Screening Market:

FUJIFILM Corporation:

FUJIFILM Corporation is a significant player in the Industrial CAD for Breast Cancer Screening market, renowned for its expertise in medical imaging and diagnostic solutions. Specializing in digital mammography systems, FUJIFILM offers a comprehensive range of computer-aided detection (CAD) solutions designed to assist radiologists in detecting and analyzing potential abnormalities in breast images. Their CAD systems utilize advanced image processing algorithms and artificial intelligence to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of breast cancer screening, enabling early detection and improved patient outcomes. FUJIFILM’s commitment to innovation and clinical excellence ensures the continuous development of CAD solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers for reliable and effective breast cancer screening tools.

IMS Giotto S.p.A.:

IMS Giotto S.p.A. is a key player in the Industrial CAD for Breast Cancer Screening market, recognized for its expertise in medical imaging technologies. Specializing in digital mammography systems, IMS Giotto offers CAD solutions that are integrated with their mammography platforms to enhance the detection of breast lesions and abnormalities. Their CAD systems leverage advanced image processing algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze mammographic images and identify potential areas of concern, providing radiologists with valuable support in interpreting breast screening exams. IMS Giotto’s commitment to technological innovation and clinical research ensures the continuous improvement and optimization of their CAD solutions, contributing to more accurate and efficient breast cancer screening practices.

Merge Healthcare (IBM Corporation):

Merge Healthcare, a subsidiary of IBM Corporation, is a prominent player in the Industrial CAD for Breast Cancer Screening market, renowned for its comprehensive suite of medical imaging and informatics solutions. Specializing in healthcare IT and diagnostic imaging, Merge Healthcare offers CAD solutions that are seamlessly integrated with their radiology information systems (RIS) and picture archiving and communication systems (PACS). Their CAD systems utilize advanced image analysis algorithms and deep learning technologies to assist radiologists in identifying and characterizing suspicious lesions in breast images, improving the accuracy and efficiency of breast cancer screening. Merge Healthcare’s commitment to innovation and collaboration with healthcare providers ensures the continuous enhancement and optimization of their CAD solutions, contributing to improved patient care and outcomes in breast cancer screening programs.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the technology, and region. The global market for CAD for breast cancer screening can be segmented by technology: mammography CAD, MRI CAD, PET/CT CAD, ultrasound CAD. CAD for breast cancer screening market is further segmented by region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World (ROW).

By technology:

mammography CAD

MRI CAD

PET/CT CAD

ultrasound CAD

By region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (ROW)

This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2021 to be the base year.

Scope of the Report

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global CAD for breast cancer screening market.

To classify and forecast the global CAD for breast cancer screening market based on technology, region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global CAD for breast cancer screening market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global CAD for breast cancer screening market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global CAD for breast cancer screening market.

Why Choose This Report

Gain a reliable outlook of the global CAD for breast cancer screening market forecasts from 2022 to 2028 across scenarios.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Stay ahead of competitors through company profiles and market data.

The market estimate for ease of analysis across scenarios in Excel format.

Strategy consulting and research support for three months.

Print authentication provided for the single-user license.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Frequently Asked Questions and Our Insights

