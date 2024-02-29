Decorative Coatings Market Unlocking Fortunes Navigating Future Market Sizes for Growth | Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Decorative Coatings Market“: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Decorative coatings are usually applied to surfaces of stationary structures such as buildings, bridges and roads, or parts of the stationary structures that include facades, pavements and pre-fabricated materials. These coatings can be used for protection as well as aesthetic purposes. According to market research study published by Report Ocean, the global decorative coatings market is expected to reach approximately USD 84,796 million, representing a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global decorative coatings market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the decorative coatings industry.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the global decorative coatings market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems, Ltd., Benjamin Moore & Co., Berger Paints Ltd., Caparol Paints LLC, Cromology SAS, DAW SE, Diamond Vogel Paint Company, Dunn-Edwards Corporation, Hempel A/S, Jotun A/S, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Kelly-Moore Paint Company, Inc., Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., SACAL International Group Ltd., Sherwin-Williams Company, SKSHU Paint Co., Ltd., Tikkurila Oyj, Tnemec Company, Inc., among others.

Caparol Paints LLC: Caparol

Paints LLC is a significant player in the Industrial Interior Decorative Coatings market, renowned for its expertise in manufacturing high-quality paints and coatings for interior surfaces. Specializing in decorative coatings, Caparol Paints offers a diverse portfolio of interior decorative coatings designed to enhance the aesthetic appeal and durability of industrial interior spaces. Their coatings include a wide range of colors, textures, and finishes, catering to the diverse design preferences of industrial customers. Caparol Paints’ coatings are known for their excellent coverage, adhesion, and resistance to abrasion and chemicals, making them suitable for use in various industrial settings. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, Caparol Paints continues to develop advanced interior decorative coatings that meet the evolving needs of industrial customers for reliable and high-performance solutions.

Diamond Vogel Paint Company:

Diamond Vogel Paint Company is a key player in the Industrial Interior Decorative Coatings market, recognized for its extensive portfolio of decorative paints and coatings. Specializing in architectural coatings, Diamond Vogel offers a diverse range of interior decorative coatings designed to transform and protect interior surfaces in industrial settings. Their coatings encompass a wide variety of colors, textures, and finishes, allowing industrial customers to create customized and visually appealing interior spaces. Diamond Vogel’s coatings are known for their durability, ease of application, and environmental sustainability, making them preferred choices for interior decorating projects in industrial facilities. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Diamond Vogel continues to develop innovative interior decorative coatings that meet the stringent requirements of industrial customers for aesthetic and functional excellence.

Kelly-Moore Paint Company:

Kelly-Moore Paint Company is a prominent player in the Industrial Interior Decorative Coatings market, renowned for its comprehensive range of decorative paints and coatings. Specializing in architectural coatings, Kelly-Moore offers a diverse portfolio of interior decorative coatings designed to enhance the beauty and functionality of interior spaces in industrial settings. Their coatings include a wide array of colors, textures, and finishes, providing industrial customers with endless design possibilities. Kelly-Moore’s coatings are known for their superior performance, durability, and ease of maintenance, making them ideal for use in industrial environments where aesthetics and durability are paramount. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Kelly-Moore continues to develop interior decorative coatings that meet the evolving needs of industrial customers for high-quality and environmentally friendly solutions.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the formulation, chemistry, surface type, customer type, end user, and region. The global market for decorative coatings can be segmented by formulation: waterborne, solvent-borne. Among these, the waterborne segment was accounted for the highest revenue generator in 2021. Decorative coatings market is further segmented by chemistry: acrylic, polyurethane (PU), epoxy, alkyd, others. Based on surface type, the decorative coatings market is segmented into: interior, exterior. On the basis of customer type, the decorative coatings market also can be divided into: DIY, professional contractors. Decorative coatings market by end user is categorized into: commercial, residential. The decorative coatings market by region can be segmented into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

By formulation:

waterborne

solvent-borne

By chemistry:

acrylic

polyurethane (PU)

epoxy

alkyd

others

By surface type:

interior

exterior

By customer type:

DIY

professional contractors

By end user:

commercial

residential

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2021 to be the base year.

Scope of the Report

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global decorative coatings market.

To classify and forecast the global decorative coatings market based on formulation, chemistry, surface type, customer type, end user, region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global decorative coatings market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global decorative coatings market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global decorative coatings market.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

