Surround Soundbars Market Growth Prospects, Regional Outlook and Innovative Technologies by 2032

The global surround soundbars market revenue was around US$ 7.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 14.3 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

A soundbar is a packed audio device particularly created to improve the audio quality of home entertainment systems or televisions. It generally includes a single housing unit that has multiple speakers, including both tweeters and woofers. In contrast to conventional setups with multiple speakers, surround soundbars are designed to provide high-fidelity audio in a space-saving, streamlined design. They are acknowledged for their adaptability and can be effortlessly mounted on walls or placed in front of the television.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The Surround soundbars market is anticipated to notice notable growth during the forecast period because of the increase in demand for wireless streaming of audio content, the rise in demand for improved audio experience, and the usage of machine learning and AI to enhance dialogue clarity in surround soundbars.

– The high cost of premium surround soundbars is a limitation for the growth of the surround soundbars market during the forecast period.

– The rise in the adoption of smart home devices and smart TVs is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the surround soundbars market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the surround soundbars market encountered an upturn due to a rise in demand for home systems and surround soundbars. Post-pandemic, the industry quickly adapted as the demand for surround soundbar devices expanded alongside growth in the sale of smart TVs. This transformation led to invention and a subsequent rebound in the surround soundbars market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the global surround soundbars in terms of revenue and is anticipated to notice the fastest growth rate during the forecast period because of the growth in sales of sound systems and smart TVs in urban areas of growing countries in the region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global surround soundbars market are: –

– Bose Corporation

– LG Electronics

– Masimo Corporation

– Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

– Sonos, Inc.

– Klipsch (VOXX International Corp.)

– JBL

– Samsung Electronics

– Sony Corporation

– Shenzhen Edifier Technology Co., Ltd.

– Other prominent key players

Scope of the Report

The research report on the Global Surround Soundbars Market provides a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the industry. It encompasses vital elements such as industry size, market share, prominent players, segments, and sub-segments. This research document serves as a crucial tool for gaining deeper insights into the present state of the market and its prospective growth until the year 2032.

Global Surround Soundbars Market Drivers and Restraints

Segmentation Outline

The global surround soundbars market segmentation focuses on Channel Type and Region.

Segmentation based on Channel Type

– 2 Channel

– 3 Channel

– 4 Channel

– Above 5 Channel

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

