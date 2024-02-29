Alexa
Taipei City environmental protection chief resigns after stink from Shenkeng fire

Wu Sheng-chung asked to be relieved of duties with Mayor Chiang Wan-an accepting his resignation

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/29 18:48
Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an and outgoing Dept. of Environmental Protection chief Wu Sheng-chung. 

Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an and outgoing Dept. of Environmental Protection chief Wu Sheng-chung.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The chief of Taipei City’s Department of Environmental Protection Wu Sheng-chung (吳盛忠) resigned on Wednesday (Feb. 28) and the move was approved by Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) on Thursday (Feb. 29).

Wu’s decision to step down from public office followed a fire in New Taipei’s Shenkeng District that caused an awful smell to spread across parts of Greater Taipei on Feb. 20-21. Smoke from the burning electronics warehouse caused numerous complaints from residents in Taipei’s Wenshan and Zhongshan districts, reported CNA.

Despite the fire occurring in New Taipei City, Taipei City government was criticized for its perceived slow response to the incident. The mayor initially gave orders to the Taipei Department of Environmental Protection to investigate the incident and look into punishing the company or any officials who had been lax in their responsibilities.

Department chief Wu made the unexpected announcement on Feb. 28 that he would not be able to carry out any punitive measures within the department over the incident. Instead, as it was primarily a matter of air pollution as far as Taipei City’s jurisdiction is involved, Wu said he would voluntarily accept responsibility and asked the mayor to be relieved of his duties.

Mayor Chiang told the press that he spoke with Wu earlier in the day and that his resignation was accepted. Xu Shi-xun (徐世勳), head of the Taipei Hakka Affairs Commission, will serve as acting chair of the Department of Environmental Protection until a new chair can be confirmed by the city council, reported UDN.
