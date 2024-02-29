YouTube royalty Kai Cenat sees sights in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kai Cenat touched down in Taiwan for the first time on Wednesday (Feb. 28) and wasted no time filming the capital’s delights.

The high-energy Twitch streamer and YouTuber, who has 6.23 million subscribers, met up with his good friend Ray, who is proudly Taiwanese. The pair have previously shot videos in Japan and the United States.

The video they produced of the visit to Taipei’s typical tourist spots already has over 1 million views as of press time. Activities included meeting fans, engaging with random people on the street, eating amusingly-shaped chocolate (or not, Cenat refused), extemporized rapping, breakdancing, eating and drinking local specialties, and even riding pillion on a motorcycle.

Kai and Ray also visited Ximending where Cenat’s chopstick skills were tested (he did OK), and and he was gifted a hat. He then drank Chinese medicine and took a look around "Snake Alley" at Huaxi Street Tourist Night Market. Cenat was “knocked out” by the snake blood and seemingly fell to the floor but composed himself quickly for a snap with the owner who he called “grandma.”

In another segment that seemed staged, a “fan” seemed to offer the streamer a picture of Hollywood icon Kevin Hart to sign — which Cenat eventually did. It’s fair to say that Cenat and Ray did it all, later shopping for electronics and getting a deep tissue massage.



Kai Cenat flashes the cash in Taipei. (X image)

In another segment that was featured by Daily Loud, a hip-hop channel on X (formerly Twitter), Cenat is seen waving a bundle of cash at a fan who offers him a basketball. The ball is allegedly a gift received by the fan from Kobe Bryant in 2006, though this was not confirmed.

There were plenty of comments from the Twitterati along the lines that the fan giving the ball away made a big mistake because it would be worth a lot. There were also comments about how generous the Taiwanese are.

lmao. giving out a very rare basketball that the legendary kobe bryant gave you to a multi millionaire is really wild. does he even realize what he has done? i guess not. — benny. (@benny7gg) February 28, 2024

Cenat also reportedly took the fan out for dinner.

In a previous video from Taiwan, titled “I Went to Ray’s House in Taiwan!” the U.S. YouTuber asks, “Am I the first black person to come to your house?”

The pair clearly have a good understanding and this was summed up in many of the comments, with posters calling them the “dynamic duo.” The video already had 1.14 million views only eight hours after being uplaoded.

Ray was a fan of Cenat when they first met in Japan and they started working together in July 2023. One of the biggest gags they did was Ray saying the N-word when singing along to “Mo Bamba” with Cenat.

The U.S, influencer also flew Ray out to his hometown where they streamed together and attended an awards show. The pair had previously promised to meet up in Taiwan someday.

Kai Carlo Cenat III is 22 years old and originally from New York City. Ray is 18 and in addition to his YouTube work has a healthy presence on TikTok and Instagram. He is also on Twitch where he calls himself “Rayasianboy.”