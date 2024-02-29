Alexa
10,000 eggs spill injuring scooter rider in New Taipei

Accident leads to fine and a 1-year license suspension for truck driver

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/29 17:40
Eggs spill out of a truck injuring scooter driver. (New Taipei Police Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 34-year-old truck driver surnamed Wang (王) was driving on a curved section of Sanmin Road in New Taipei when approximately 10,000 eggs spilled out causing a female scooter driver to crash at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 28).

The 50-year-old scooter driver suffered minor bruising to her left hand and left leg, per Liberty Times. A cleaning company was quickly called to remove the eggshells. Neither individual tested positive for alcohol consumption.

A police investigation said the 9.5-ton truck was heading toward Xianmin Boulevard and delivering eggs from Taichung’s Dajia District to the Taipei area, with an estimated cargo of 200 baskets of eggs.

Police issued the truck driver a fine of NT$9,000 (US$285) for reckless driving according to Article 30 of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act. In addition to a fine, he faces the prospect of a one-year suspension of his driver's license.

Scooter after being egged. (New Taipei Police Department photo)

Truck loses payload of eggs on city street. (New Taipei Police Department photo)
