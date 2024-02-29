Philippine President Marcos points out China threat to Australian parliament

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. spoke at the Parliament of Australia on Thursday (Feb. 29), where he and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reaffirmed the importance of bilateral ties between Manila and Canberra in the face of threats from China.

The two countries signed agreements to increase cooperation in areas of maritime defense, as well as cybersecurity and critical technologies, reported Bloomberg. The agreements will reportedly increase security for civilian shipping in the region while also introducing greater joint surveillance mechanisms to uphold international maritime laws.



While speaking with Australian lawmakers, Marcos expressed concern at China’s recent behavior in the South China Sea, saying the Philippines is on the “front line against actions that undermine regional peace, erode regional stability, and threaten regional success.” He said that the Philippines will not give up “even one square inch” of territory in its ongoing disputes with Beijing.

The theme of Marcos’ address was that the ties between Australia and the Philippines are more important than ever. “The protection of the South China Sea as a vital, critical global artery is crucial to the preservation of regional peace and, I dare say, of global peace,” Marcos told the joint session of Australia’s parliament.

Earlier in January, the Marcos Administration approved a US$35 billion budget for military equipment and training to enhance the Philippines’ military capabilities, reported USNI. The defense modernization plan is intended to enhance the nation’s resilience against Chinese threats in the South China Sea, which Marcos called “worrisome.”



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who visited the Philippines in September also praised the relationship between the two countries, which has expanded in recent times. Last year, the two countries conducted their first joint patrol of the South China Sea.

Marcos is in Australia to participate in the ASEAN leaders summit that will take place in Melbourne on Monday (March 4).