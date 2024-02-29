Taiwan’s TSMC installs co-chief operation officers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is promoting senior executives Y.P. Chin (秦永沛) and Dr. Y.J. Mii (米玉傑) to the positions of joint chief operation officers and executive vice presidents, reports said Thursday (Feb. 29).

The promotions, decided by a board of directors meeting, were seen as the sign of a reshuffle that might take Chin and Mii to the top of the world’s largest contract chipmaker. Company chair Mark Liu (劉德音) is expected to retire in June, with vice chair C.C. Wei (魏哲家) succeeding him.

Mii is the senior vice president of research and development at TSMC. He joined the company in 1994, and played a key role in developing ever-more sophisticated semiconductors, from 90 nanometer to 5nm, per CNA.

Chin is the senior vice president of operations, playing a key role in overseeing TSMC fabs overseas. He joined the company in 1987, the year of its launch.

The latest appointments, which will take effect Friday (March 1), follow less than a week after TSMC opened its first plant in Japan, near Kumamoto, under widespread international attention from media, business, and politicians.