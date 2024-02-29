Taiwan’s Taipower works with Japan’s IHI, Sumitomo on ammonia supply chain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) signed a memorandum of cooperation with Japan’s IHI and Sumitomo on Thursday (Feb. 29), per CNA.

The memorandum calls for cooperation in reducing carbon emissions. The Japanese side will assist in establishing an ammonia supply chain, aiming to achieve a 5% ammonia-mixed power generation by 2030, with an estimated annual reduction of 9,000 tons of carbon emissions, reported RTI.

At the signing ceremony, Taipower Vice President Cheng Ching-hung (鄭慶鴻) said, “Since the consensus resolution of the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP28) last year, it is evident that reducing carbon emissions from thermal power plants has become an international trend.”

“Taipower is actively introducing advanced technologies to promote carbon capture and the co-firing of existing generating units with new energy sources such as hydrogen and ammonia,” the vice president said.

Taipower explained that because ammonia combustion does not produce carbon dioxide and can be stored in a liquefied state at - 33 C, it has advantages in carbon reduction, high transportation efficiency, and low storage costs. Moreover, because its combustion heat value is close to that of coal, it can be operated with existing high-efficiency coal-fired units, the company said.

Regarding the supply chain, Cheng said Taiwan’ self-produced ammonia is insufficient, and future imports will be the main approach. At present, the focus is on combustion technology, unit modification, and the feasibility of fuel supply, he said.

Executive Director of Sumimoto Kitajima Seiji said that as an important energy source for achieving net-zero emissions, Sumitomo is promoting the use of ammonia and the construction of supply chains. “This cooperation period will introduce Japanese experience in ammonia reception and supply, facilitating the smooth progress of the co-firing demonstration project,” he said.