Threat Intelligence Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities

According to the latest research report on the Threat Intelligence Market by Report Ocean, there is a notable increase in growth opportunities projected for the forthcoming years. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights across a range of market segments, providing crucial details about market conditions, growth catalysts, and a competitive evaluation. The report spans 104 pages and is complemented by tables and visual aids, making it a vital resource for businesses and investors seeking a comprehensive grasp of the Market.

The global threat intelligence market revenue was around US$ 11.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 30.5 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Threat intelligence is data that is processed, collected, and analyzed to understand a threat actor?s targets, motives, and attack behaviors. As a result, it allows them to quickly change from reactive to proactive behavior in the combat against threat actors, and more educated, and make faster, data-backed security decisions. In addition, improved processes and techniques empower cyber security stakeholders and support security teams make better judgments to tackle cyber threats.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– Threat intelligence enables organizations of all sizes to assess threat data to respond to crises more quickly, better understand their adversaries, and proactively expect a threat actor’s next move. These factors propel the demand for threat intelligence and boost the growth of the market.

– The threat intelligence market has encountered notable development over time, driven by different significant factors and trends promoting the growth of the market.

– The growth factors propelling the threat intelligence market include the increasing requirement to secure critical infrastructure, the rise in the number of sophisticated cyberattacks, and the widespread deployment and adoption of digital technologies.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the threat intelligence market. The enterprise-wide switch towards digital infrastructure and the rising cyberattacks allowed the surge in demand for threat intelligence services and solutions.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global threat intelligence market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period because of the rising adoption of secured cloud services.

Also, Asia Pacific is anticipated to notice significant growth during the forecast period because of the improvements in threat intelligence analytics.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global threat intelligence market are: –

– Anomali, Inc.

– Broadcom, Inc.

– Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– CrowdStrike, Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Juniper Networks, Inc.

– McAfee, LLC

– Microsoft Corporation

– Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

– Trend Micro Incorporated.

– Other prominent key players

Global Threat Intelligence Market Drivers and Restraints

Segmentation Outline

The global threat intelligence market segmentation focuses on Component, Applications, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

– Solutions

– Services

Segmentation based on Applications

– Security Information and Event Management

– Government, Risk, and Compliance

– Business Continuity Planning and Management

Segmentation based on Deployment Mode

– On-premise

– Cloud

Segmentation based on Organization Site

– Large Enterprises

– SMEs

Segmentation based on Vertical

– IT and Telecom

– BFSI

– Healthcare and Life Sciences

– Retail and eCommerce

– Manufacturing

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

These responses will function a complete examination of the:

The markets’ present-day infrastructures

Market possibilities and challenges

Future plausible for increase in particular industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user goal organizations and their viable operational volumes

Representative and a price chain probability breakdown

Market dimension and boom price during the expected time frame.

The market’s important using forces

Key market traits are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s pinnacle merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and possibilities confronted with the aid of the modern carriers in the world market.

Trending elements that affect the markets in the quite a number region.

Initiatives with a strategic center of attention on the pinnacle vendors.

PEST find out about of the five essential market regions.

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

