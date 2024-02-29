Fraud Detection and Prevention Market CAGR of 12.3%, Observational Mastery Maximizing the Value in Consumer Behavior Analysis

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Fraud Detection and Prevention Market“: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Fraudulent activities can encompass a wide range of cases, including money laundering, cybersecurity threats, tax evasion, fraudulent insurance claims, forged bank checks, identity theft, and terrorist financing, and is prevalent throughout the financial institutions, government, healthcare, public sector, and insurance sectors. Garnering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2028, the global fraud detection and prevention market is projected to reach worth of USD 27,354 million by 2028-end, according to a new report by Report Ocean.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global fraud detection and prevention market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the fraud detection and prevention industry.

The report also provides a detailed analysis of several leading fraud detection and prevention market vendors that include Callsign Inc., DataVisor, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Featurespace Limited, Feedzai Inc., Fiserv, Inc., Forter, Ltd., GB Group plc, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group, NICE Ltd., OneSpan Inc., Ping Identity Corporation, Riskified Ltd., SAS Institute Inc., ThreatMark s.r.o., Visa Inc. (CyberSource Corporation), among others.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Intelligent Fraud Detection and Prevention Market:

Fiserv, Inc:

Fiserv, Inc is a significant player in the Industrial Intelligent Fraud Detection and Prevention market, renowned for its expertise in providing financial technology solutions. Specializing in fraud detection and prevention for financial institutions and industrial organizations, Fiserv offers a comprehensive suite of intelligent fraud detection solutions designed to identify and mitigate fraudulent activities in real-time. Their solutions leverage advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to analyze vast amounts of transactional data and detect suspicious patterns or anomalies indicative of fraudulent behavior. Fiserv’s commitment to innovation and security ensures the continuous enhancement of their fraud detection capabilities, helping industrial organizations safeguard their assets, protect against financial losses, and maintain regulatory compliance in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group:

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group is a key player in the Industrial Intelligent Fraud Detection and Prevention market, recognized for its expertise in data analytics and risk management solutions. Specializing in fraud detection and identity verification, LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group offers a range of intelligent fraud detection solutions tailored for industrial organizations across various sectors. Their solutions leverage comprehensive datasets, proprietary algorithms, and advanced analytics to assess the risk associated with transactions, customers, and entities in real-time. By combining identity verification, transaction monitoring, and behavioral analytics, LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group’s solutions enable industrial organizations to detect and prevent fraudulent activities effectively. With a focus on accuracy, reliability, and compliance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group is a trusted partner for industrial organizations seeking robust fraud detection and prevention solutions to mitigate financial losses and protect their reputation.

Ping Identity Corporation:

Ping Identity Corporation is a prominent player in the Industrial Intelligent Fraud Detection and Prevention market, renowned for its expertise in identity and access management solutions. Specializing in fraud prevention for digital identities and transactions, Ping Identity offers a comprehensive suite of intelligent fraud detection solutions designed to authenticate users, validate transactions, and prevent unauthorized access to industrial systems and data. Their solutions leverage advanced authentication methods, adaptive risk assessment, and real-time monitoring to detect and mitigate fraudulent activities across digital channels. Ping Identity’s commitment to innovation and security ensures the continuous enhancement of their fraud detection capabilities, helping industrial organizations mitigate the risks associated with identity fraud, account takeover, and unauthorized access, thereby protecting their assets and maintaining customer trust in digital transactions.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the solution, scale of end user, end user, and region. The global market for fraud detection and prevention can be segmented by solution: fraud analytics, authentication, others. Fraud detection and prevention market is further segmented by scale of end user: large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Based on end user, the fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into: BFSI, telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, others. On the basis of region, the fraud detection and prevention market also can be divided into: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World (ROW).

By solution:

fraud analytics

authentication

others

By scale of end user:

large enterprises

small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

By end user:

BFSI

telecom

retail

healthcare

manufacturing

others

By region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (ROW)

This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2021 to be the base year.

Scope of the Report

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global fraud detection and prevention market.

To classify and forecast the global fraud detection and prevention market based on solution, scale of end user, end user, region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global fraud detection and prevention market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global fraud detection and prevention market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global fraud detection and prevention market.

Why Choose This Report

Gain a reliable outlook of the global fraud detection and prevention market forecasts from 2022 to 2028 across scenarios.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Stay ahead of competitors through company profiles and market data.

The market estimate for ease of analysis across scenarios in Excel format.

Strategy consulting and research support for three months.

Print authentication provided for the single-user license.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

