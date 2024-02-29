Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan Music Festival slated for April in Kenting

Free concert features Fire EX. and other indie artists

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/29 16:32
Fire EX. to headline Kenting festival. (Taiwan Music Festival image)

Fire EX. to headline Kenting festival. (Taiwan Music Festival image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Music Festival (台灣祭) will take place over the Tomb Sweeping holiday weekend in Kenting on April 4–6.

With fewer holiday weekends this year, the Pingtung County Government is enticing college-aged youth to Kenting with a free concert featuring 50 musical acts across multiple stages. Topping the musical line-up are heavyweight acts such as Fire EX. (滅火器) and Amazing Show (美秀集團), per UDN.

Held for the fourth consecutive year, the Taiwan Music Festival carries on the tradition of sun, sand, and music that is often associated with spring break, a popular rite of passage for many U.S. college students. In Taiwan, the tradition was popularized by Spring Scream (春吶), which took place in Kenting from 1995–2018.

An estimated 1 million people attended the Taiwan Music Festival in 2023 according to Pingtung County Government. The most important change this year is an artist exchange program with the Coming Kobe Festival in Kobe, Japan.

The inaugural artist exchange will feature the Osaka-based pop-punk band Saboten, known for the song "Scenario," the end credit music for the anime television series, Naruto.

A round-robin “battle of the bands” competition involving 30 Taiwanese musical groups will be held to determine the band that will appear at the Coming Kobe Festival in May. A public warm-up activity is scheduled for this weekend (March 2–3), featuring performances from finalists in the competition at Pingtung Park.

For more information about this weekend’s musical competition as well as complete lineup information for the Taiwan Music Festival held later in Kenting, visit the festival’s Facebook page.
Pingtung County Government
Taiwan Music Festival
Spring Scream
Fire EX.
Naruto
Coming Kobe Festival
Kobe
Japan

RELATED ARTICLES

Tsai likens Taiwan-Japan ties to that of familial relations
Tsai likens Taiwan-Japan ties to that of familial relations
2024/02/27 14:11
Japan Airlines resumes cargo service to Taiwan after 14 years
Japan Airlines resumes cargo service to Taiwan after 14 years
2024/02/20 16:44
Ex-Japan navy official clarifies Tokyo's defense obligations in Taiwan Strait conflict
Ex-Japan navy official clarifies Tokyo's defense obligations in Taiwan Strait conflict
2024/02/20 10:06
Taiwan celebrates 50 years of study abroad program with Japan
Taiwan celebrates 50 years of study abroad program with Japan
2024/02/18 15:16
Taiwan's healthcare rated best for sixth year in a row
Taiwan's healthcare rated best for sixth year in a row
2024/02/14 17:20