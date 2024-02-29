Alexa
Watch scooter rider survive being crushed by Porsche in Taichung

Video shows elderly man miraculously escape serious injury by lunging away from both vehicles

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/29 16:23
Porsche SUV stuck after running over scooter on Feb. 28. (New-Reporter.com photo)

Porsche SUV stuck after running over scooter on Feb. 28. (New-Reporter.com photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A video surfaced Wednesday (Feb. 28) that showed a Porsche SUV running over a scooter when both vehicles illegally changed lanes and the scooter rider miraculously avoided serious injury.

Mid-afternoon a 33-year-old man surnamed Lai (賴) drove his white Porsche SUV onto Section 3 of Liming Road in Taichung City and began to make a sharp left turn when his vehicle collided with a scooter driven by a 69-year-old man surnamed Chang (張) coming from the opposite direction, per New-Reporter.com. Both vehicles had illegally crossed the double yellow lines from their respective lanes into oncoming traffic just before impact.

At the moment of impact, Chang lunged off his scooter as it fell sideways. The SUV rolled over the scooter, but Chang managed to land away from both vehicles.

(New-Reporter.com photo)

(New-Reporter.com photo)

Chang sustained multiple abrasions but escaped more serious injury. The Porsche was stranded in the middle of the road with the scooter firmly lodged under the front chassis of the SUV. Lai, the driver of the Porsche, was not injured.

Chang was taken to Taichung Veterans General Hospital for treatment, with his injuries deemed non-life-threatening. Both parties underwent breathalyzer tests, and neither was found to be driving under the influence.

The weather was clear, the road conditions were normal, and traffic signs and markings were in order. The preliminary police assessment attributes the cause of the accident to the Porsche violating lane restrictions by crossing the double yellow lines, while the scooter had committed the same infraction and was traveling in the wrong direction.

A detailed investigation into the accident will be carried out by the Traffic Police Corps of the Taichung City Police Department.

Video shows Porsche run over scooter:
