Taiwan plans 3 Harpoon anti-ship missile bases in south

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense plans to complete three bases for land-based anti-ship missiles in south Taiwan by the end of 2027, reports said Thursday (Feb. 29).

A budget of NT$3.4 billion (US$107.47 million) will be available to build the bases in Guantian, Tainan City, Zuoying, Kaohsiung City, and Chaozhou, Pingtung County, per the Liberty Times. The projects will strengthen the military’s defense capabilities, including its response during a blockade of west and southwest Taiwan by Chinese navy ships.

The United States approved the sale of 100 land-based Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems in 2020. The package included 400 RTM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II missiles, four RTM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II maneuver missiles, 100 launcher transporter units, and 25 radar trucks, CNA reported.

According to the budget plans published Feb. 27, the military was spending a total of NT$1.85 billion on the Kaohsiung and Pingtung projects, which also included training facilities and housing for the officers. The Pingtung base requires 1,100 working days and is expected to be completed during 2027, while the Kaohsiung base should be ready in late 2025 or early 2026 after 580 working days.

The NT$1.61 billion Tainan project, including three garages, could be completed in 1,105 working days and the first half of 2027. In addition to the Harpoon systems, the new bases could also host locally made anti-ship missiles, including the Hsiung Feng II, the Hsiung Feng III, and the extended-range version of the latter.