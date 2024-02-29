Florida state senate adopts pro-Taiwan resolution

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Florida’s state senate adopted a resolution expressing appreciation for sister-state relations and bilateral exchanges with Taiwan on Wednesday (Feb. 28).

Ahead of the 45th anniversary of the enactment of the Taiwan Relations Act, the senate pointed out that Florida has maintained sister-state ties with Taiwan for 32 years. The state has multiple sister-city ties with Taiwan as well, the resolution said, including between Miami-Dade County and New Taipei City; Orlando and Tainan City; and the cities of Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Pensacola and Kaohsiung City.

Taiwan is Florida’s fourth-largest “bilateral merchandise trading partner” in Asia, the senate said. Additionally, the launching of Taiwan’s FORMOSAT-7 in 2019 was part of a collaborative effort to send six satellites into space to improve the accuracy of atmospheric weather prediction and has been a factor in deepening relations between Florida and Taiwan, the senate added.

The senate urged Taiwan’s inclusion in the Comprehensive Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Agreement and the Indo Pacific Economic Framework and called for the country to be allowed to participate in international organizations such as the World Health Assembly, the U.N., the International Criminal Police Organization, and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

It also praised the Taiwanese for holding a successful presidential election in January despite facing Chinese military intimidation, economic coercion, and cognitive warfare. The election of Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and running mate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) is “a testament to Taiwan’s mature democracy” and a symbol of the Taiwanese “will to safeguard the values of democracy and freedom,” the senate said.

Florida’s House of Representatives introduced a similar resolution on Feb. 14. The Utah state legislature also passed two pro-Taiwan resolutions backing deeper ties with Taiwan this month.