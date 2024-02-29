117 recruits sign on as full-time soldiers in Taiwan after new conscription law

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported that 117 out of 655 recruits opted to sign up as full-time soldiers, per CNA.

At a press conference on Tuesday (Feb. 27), the MND said the sign-up rate was higher than the same period last year, indicating recruits approve of the welfare benefits and troop management. The soldiers are from the first batch of recruits who were part of the reinstated one-year conscription law that came into effect on Jan 1.

The MND explained that the monthly allowance for soldiers has been increased from NT$6,510 (US$205.65) to NT$21,350. Additionally, the government now contributes 6% of the retirement pension for soldiers each month, the ministry added.

The MND also said, last year, it organized shooting practice for reservists who had retired within 12 years, with 109 reservists participating in the training. This year, it plans to increase the number to 540.

The MND said military training will focus on technology and real combat readiness. This will ensure that all recruits can learn and understand the significance of their service, it said.

On Dec. 27, 2022, the government announced the switch from a four-month to a one-year service period for recruits, deeming the previous requirement to be insufficient to meet the country’s defense needs. The new law affects men born in or after 2005.