Small Launch Vehicles (SLV) Market CAGR of 13.7%, Strategic Market Mastery Future-Proofing Your Business in a Changing Landscape

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled "Small Launch Vehicles (SLV) Market": Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032," offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market.

A small launch vehicle is a rocket orbital launch vehicle that is capable of lifting up to 2,000 kg (by NASA classification) of payload into low Earth orbit (LEO). The global small launch vehicles market was estimated at USD 978 million in 2021 and is expected to hit USD 2,402 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2028 as per the latest report by Report Ocean.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global small launch vehicles market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the small launch vehicles industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the payload, launch platform, service type, propellant, end user, and region. The global market for small launch vehicles can be segmented by payload: payload, 0-500kg, 501kg-2,000kg. Small launch vehicles market is further segmented by launch platform: air, balloon, land, sea. Based on service type, the small launch vehicles market is segmented into: post-launch, pre-launch. On the basis of propellant, the small launch vehicles market also can be divided into: hybrid, liquid, solid. Small launch vehicles market by end user is categorized into: commercial, government, military, non-profit organization, university. The small launch vehicles market by region can be segmented into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the global small launch vehicles market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include Arianespace SA, Blue Origin, LLC, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, IHI AEROSPACE Co., Ltd., Interorbital Systems Corporation (IOS), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI), Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Spacefleet Ltd., SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corporation), The Boeing Company, among others.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Small Launch Vehicles (SLV) Market:

IHI AEROSPACE Co:

IHI Aerospace Co. is a leading player in the Industrial Small Launch Vehicles (SLV) market, renowned for its expertise in aerospace engineering and manufacturing. With a strong focus on reliability and performance, the company designs and produces small launch vehicles tailored for a range of satellite deployment missions. IHI Aerospace’s comprehensive solutions encompass launch vehicle development, integration, and launch services, catering to the growing demand for affordable and efficient access to space. Leveraging its extensive experience and cutting-edge technology, IHI Aerospace continues to expand its presence in the global SLV market, offering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of satellite operators and space agencies.

Israel Aerospace Industries:

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is a key player in the Industrial Small Launch Vehicles (SLV) market, renowned for its comprehensive suite of aerospace and defense solutions. With a focus on technological innovation and operational excellence, IAI offers a range of small launch vehicles optimized for satellite deployment missions, including micro and nano-satellites. The company’s extensive portfolio encompasses launch vehicle development, integration, and launch services, supported by a track record of successful satellite launches. IAI’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction positions it as a preferred partner for satellite operators and government agencies seeking reliable and cost-effective access to space.

Lockheed Martin Corporation:

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a prominent player in the Industrial Small Launch Vehicles (SLV) market, leveraging its expertise in aerospace and defense technologies to offer innovative launch solutions. With a focus on scalability and flexibility, Lockheed Martin designs and manufactures small launch vehicles capable of deploying a wide range of payloads into orbit. The company’s comprehensive approach encompasses launch vehicle development, integration, and mission management services, supported by a legacy of successful space missions. Lockheed Martin’s commitment to technological advancement and customer collaboration strengthens its position as a key player in the global SLV market, serving the needs of commercial satellite operators, government agencies, and scientific organizations.

By payload:

payload

0-500kg

501kg-2,000kg

By launch platform:

air

balloon

land

sea

By service type:

post-launch

pre-launch

By propellant:

hybrid

liquid

solid

By end user:

commercial

government

military

non-profit organization

university

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2021 to be the base year.

Scope of the Report

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global small launch vehicles market.

To classify and forecast the global small launch vehicles market based on payload, launch platform, service type, propellant, end user, region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global small launch vehicles market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global small launch vehicles market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global small launch vehicles market.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

