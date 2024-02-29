Smart Irrigation Market Beyond Borders Future-Proofing Your Business Through Market Size Vision

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Smart Irrigation Market“: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

A smart irrigation system uses weather data or soil moisture data to determine the irrigation need of the landscape. One of the greatest advantages of a smart irrigation system is its ability to save water. Smart irrigation systems use sensors for real-time or historical data to inform watering routines and modify watering schedules to improve efficiency. Report Ocean predicts global smart irrigation market will grow from USD 1,055 million in 2021 to USD 2,289 million by 2028, achieving a CAGR of 11.7 percent, according to the latest edition of the Global Smart Irrigation Market Report.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global smart irrigation market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the smart irrigation industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the component, technology, application, and region. The global market for smart irrigation can be segmented by component: controllers, sensors, water flow meters, others. Smart irrigation market is further segmented by technology: weather-based controller systems, sensor-based controller systems. Based on application, the smart irrigation market is segmented into: agriculture, non-agricultural. On the basis of region, the smart irrigation market also can be divided into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including AquaSpy, Inc., Banyan Water, Inc., California Sensor Corporation dba Calsense, Galcon Ltd., Green Electronics LLC (RainMachine), GroGuru, Inc., Hunter Industries, Inc., HydroPoint Data Systems Inc., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Manna Irrigation Ltd., Netafim Ltd., Orbit Irrigation Products LLC, Rachio Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, Skydrop Ltd., Stevens Water Monitoring System Inc., Telsco Industries, Inc./Weathermatic, The Toro Company, Valmont Industries Inc. (Valley Irrigation), among others.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Smart Irrigation Market:

AquaSpy, Inc:

AquaSpy, Inc. is a prominent player in the Industrial Smart Irrigation market, known for its innovative soil monitoring technology and advanced irrigation management solutions. Specializing in precision agriculture, AquaSpy offers a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to optimize water usage and maximize crop yields. The company’s soil monitoring sensors collect real-time data on soil moisture, temperature, and salinity, enabling farmers to make informed irrigation decisions and improve resource efficiency. AquaSpy’s integrated platform provides actionable insights and remote monitoring capabilities, empowering farmers to remotely manage irrigation systems and minimize water waste. With a focus on sustainability and agricultural productivity, AquaSpy continues to drive innovation in the smart irrigation industry, positioning itself as a trusted partner for farmers seeking to enhance crop performance while conserving water resources.

Green Electronics LLC (RainMachine):

Green Electronics LLC, operating under the RainMachine brand, is a key player in the Industrial Smart Irrigation market, renowned for its smart irrigation controllers and water management solutions. With a focus on smart home technology and environmental sustainability, RainMachine offers a range of Wi-Fi-enabled irrigation controllers that utilize weather data and soil moisture sensors to optimize watering schedules. The company’s cloud-based platform allows users to remotely monitor and control irrigation systems, adjusting watering parameters based on real-time weather forecasts and plant water requirements. RainMachine’s user-friendly interface and eco-friendly features appeal to homeowners, landscapers, and agricultural professionals looking to conserve water and reduce water bills. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, RainMachine continues to lead the market in smart irrigation solutions, providing efficient and environmentally responsible water management solutions.

HydroPoint Data Systems Inc:

HydroPoint Data Systems Inc. is a leading player in the Industrial Smart Irrigation market, specializing in smart water management solutions for commercial, municipal, and agricultural applications. Leveraging advanced IoT technology and data analytics, HydroPoint offers a suite of smart irrigation controllers and cloud-based software platforms designed to optimize water usage and reduce operational costs. The company’s WeatherTRAK system utilizes real-time weather data and soil moisture sensors to automatically adjust irrigation schedules, ensuring optimal plant health while minimizing water waste. HydroPoint’s solutions are scalable and customizable, catering to the unique needs of various industries, including landscaping, agriculture, and property management. With a focus on water conservation and sustainability, HydroPoint empowers businesses and organizations to make smarter water management decisions, driving efficiency and environmental stewardship in the smart irrigation market.

By component:

controllers

sensors

water flow meters

others

By technology:

weather-based controller systems

sensor-based controller systems

By application:

agriculture

non-agricultural

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2021 to be the base year.

Scope of the Report

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global smart irrigation market.

To classify and forecast the global smart irrigation market based on component, technology, application, region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global smart irrigation market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global smart irrigation market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global smart irrigation market.

Why Choose This Report

Gain a reliable outlook of the global smart irrigation market forecasts from 2022 to 2028 across scenarios.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Stay ahead of competitors through company profiles and market data.

The market estimate for ease of analysis across scenarios in Excel format.

Strategy consulting and research support for three months.

Print authentication provided for the single-user license.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

