Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market Future-Ready Formulas A Guide to Market Size Strategies for Business Resilience

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled "Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market ": Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032," offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market.

An intelligent transportation system (ITS) is a combination of leading-edge information and communication technologies used in transportation and traffic management systems to improve the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of transportation networks, to reduce traffic congestion and to enhance drivers’ experiences. According to market research study published by Report Ocean, the market size of the global intelligent transportation systems sector is expected to rise by USD 13 billion with a CAGR of 6.2% by the end of 2028.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global intelligent transportation systems market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the intelligent transportation systems industry.

The report explores the recent developments and profiles of key vendors in the Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market, including Agero, Inc., Citilog SA, Conduent, Inc., Cubic Corporation, Denso Corporation, EFKON GmbH, Garmin Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Indra Sistemas, S.A., Iteris, Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Q-Free ASA, Siemens AG, Swarco Holding, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Telenav, Inc., Thales SA, Tomtom International B.V., TransCore, Inc., Transmax Pty Ltd., among others.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market:

Cubic Corporation:

Cubic Corporation is a significant player in the Industrial Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market, known for its innovative solutions and expertise in transportation management. Specializing in intelligent mobility and payment systems, Cubic offers a comprehensive suite of ITS solutions, including traffic management, tolling, and public transportation services. The company’s advanced technologies enable efficient traffic flow, enhanced passenger experience, and improved operational performance for transportation agencies and urban planners. Cubic’s commitment to research and development ensures the continuous evolution of its ITS offerings, catering to the growing demand for smart and sustainable transportation solutions in urban environments worldwide.

EFKON GmbH:

EFKON GmbH is a key player in the Industrial Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market, recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of ITS solutions and services. Specializing in tolling, traffic management, and electronic road pricing, EFKON offers cutting-edge technologies to improve mobility and safety on road networks. The company’s advanced systems utilize intelligent sensors, communication networks, and data analytics to optimize traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance road safety. EFKON’s expertise in ITS integration and project management makes it a preferred partner for transportation authorities and infrastructure operators seeking efficient and cost-effective solutions to manage and optimize their transportation networks.

Indra Sistemas:

Indra Sistemas is a prominent player in the Industrial Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market, renowned for its global presence and comprehensive range of ITS solutions. Specializing in digital transformation and technology consulting, Indra offers advanced ITS solutions for traffic management, smart parking, and public transportation systems. The company’s integrated approach combines innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and big data analytics to optimize mobility, improve safety, and enhance the passenger experience. Indra’s extensive experience in delivering large-scale ITS projects and its commitment to innovation and sustainability position it as a trusted partner for governments, transportation authorities, and urban planners seeking to build smarter and more resilient transportation ecosystems.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the offering, system, application, and region. The global market for intelligent transportation systems can be segmented by offering: hardware, software, services. Intelligent transportation systems market is further segmented by system: advanced public transportation system (APTS), advanced traffic management system (ATMS), advanced transportation pricing system (ATPS), advanced traveler information system (ATIS), others. According to the research, the ATMS segment had the largest share in the global intelligent transportation systems market. Based on application, the intelligent transportation systems market is segmented into: freight management, parking management, road safety, toll management, traffic management. On the basis of region, the intelligent transportation systems market also can be divided into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW). Globally, North America made up the largest share of the intelligent transportation systems market.

By offering:

hardware

software

services

By system:

advanced public transportation system (APTS)

advanced traffic management system (ATMS)

advanced transportation pricing system (ATPS)

advanced traveler information system (ATIS)

others

By application:

freight management

parking management

road safety

toll management

traffic management

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

The hardware market is further segmented into interface boards, monitoring and detection system, sensors, surveillance camera, telecommunication networks. The telecommunication networks segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global intelligent transportation systems market.

This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2021 to be the base year.

Scope of the Report

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global intelligent transportation systems market.

To classify and forecast the global intelligent transportation systems market based on offering, system, application, region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global intelligent transportation systems market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global intelligent transportation systems market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global intelligent transportation systems market.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

