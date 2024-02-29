Financial Leasing Services Market Key Players, Growth Analysis during 2024-2032

According to the latest research report on the Financial Leasing Services Market by Report Ocean, there is a notable increase in growth opportunities projected for the forthcoming years. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights across a range of market segments, providing crucial details about market conditions, growth catalysts, and a competitive evaluation. The report spans 104 pages and is complemented by tables and visual aids, making it a vital resource for businesses and investors seeking a comprehensive grasp of the Market.

The global financial leasing services market revenue was around US$ 214.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 624.3 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Financial leasing represents a financing transaction in which the lessor joins into a written agreement with the lessee which gives the lessee the right to control and utilize a leased asset for a limited period in return for the payment of the specified installments by the lessee, with or without a choice to buy.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– One of the major drivers for the growth of the financial leasing services market is the capital efficiency delivered by financial leasing services.

– The customization and flexibility delivered by financial leasing are important drivers behind the immediate growth of the financial leasing services market.

– The fair accounting treatment and tax benefits encourage the growth of the financial leasing services market.

– The economic uncertainty and the different web of regulations and standards governing financial leasing hinder the growth of the financial leasing services market.

– The rise in demand for digital transformation is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the global financial leasing services market in the future.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously disrupted the global financial leasing services market, leading to a complicated web of opportunities and challenges. Leasing companies encountered high risks as lockdown measures and economic tension affected the ability of borrowers to fulfill lease commitments. This resulted in augmented defaults and failures, starting lessors to reassess their risk management strategies and support underwriting standards.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global financial leasing services market in terms of revenue. The stable economic environment of this region, distinguished by strong consumer demand and a shift in the business landscape, has boosted the demand for financial leasing services in North America. Also, the powerful presence of the world’s largest financial institutions, banks, and leasing companies in the region propels the growth of the market.

Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period because of the rise in asset demand, the economic development of this region, and supportive regulatory surroundings that have collectively facilitated the adoption of leasing across diverse sectors.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global financial leasing services market are: –

– Bank of America Corporation

– General Motors Financial Company, Inc.

– Fifth Third Bank

– Crest Capital

– Minsheng Financial Leasing

– BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

– Wells Fargo

– CMB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

– BOC Aviation

– Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co., Ltd.

– Other prominent key players

Global Financial Leasing Services Market Drivers and Restraints

The Global Financial Leasing Services Market is driven by several key factors that significantly impact its growth and development. Understanding these drivers is essential for businesses and marketers to capitalize on opportunities and effectively harness the potential of Financial Leasing Services in the digital landscape.

Despite the numerous opportunities and benefits that Financial Leasing Services offer, the Global Market also faces certain restraints that can impact its growth and effectiveness. Identifying and understanding these restraints is crucial for businesses and marketers to navigate the challenges and optimize their strategies.

Segmentation Outline

The global financial leasing services market segmentation focuses on Type, Provider, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

– Capital Lease

– Operating Lease

– Others

Segmentation based on Provider

– Banks

– Non-Banks

Segmentation based on Application

– Transportation

– Aviation

– IT and Telecom

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Construction

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

