Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2024-2032

The global nucleic acid amplification testing market revenue was around US$ 4.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 9.1 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Nucleic acid amplification testing is a molecular diagnostic method utilized for the detection of nucleic acids like RNA or DNA in samples like urine, blood, or tissue. The technique is typically utilized for the detection of pathogens or viruses in the sample acquired from the patient which helps in the diagnosis of a particular disease. Nucleic acid amplification testing plays an essential role in disease diagnosis and therefore helps healthcare providers to determine the treatment regime. This procedure includes the amplification of a small amount of target nucleic acids which also allows for easy analysis of the sample.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The expansion of the nucleic acid amplification testing market is majorly attributed to the growing incidences of infectious diseases and the rising prevalence of cancer cases around the globe.

– The surge in demand for developed diagnostic techniques like INAAT and PCR and improvements in the molecular diagnostic field are further augmenting the growth of the nucleic acid amplification testing market.

– The rising demand and awareness for point-of-care testing are also contributing to the growth of the nucleic acid amplification testing market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global nucleic acid amplification testing market in terms of revenue and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth in the North America region is mainly attributed to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure in countries like the U.S. and the availability of developed medical facilities for the treatment and diagnosis of different diseases.

Also, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global nucleic acid amplification testing market during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the high prevalence of microbial infections and the huge population base in this region. Developing countries have insufficient hygiene and poor sanitation practices can contribute to the spread of bacterial infections, which raises the demand for diagnostic kits like nucleic acid amplification testing.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global nucleic acid amplification testing market are: –

– Hologic, Inc.

– Grifols, S.A.

– BioMerieux SA

– Illumina Inc.

– Abbott Laboratories

– Perkin Elmer Inc

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

– Siemens AG

– Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.

– New England Biolabs

– HymonBio Co., Ltd

– Thermo Fisher Scientific

– Qiagen

– Cepheid

– Other prominent key players

Scope of the Report

Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Drivers and Restraints

Segmentation Outline

The global nucleic acid amplification testing market segmentation focuses on End-user, Technology, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on End-user

– Hospital Based Laboratories

– Central, Reference, and Standalone Laboratories

– Others

Segmentation based on Technology

– Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests

– Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Tests

– Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP)

– Transcription mediated amplification (TMA)

– Nucleic acid sequence-based amplification (NASBA)

– Helicase-dependent amplification (HDA)

– Rolling circle amplification (RCA)

– Others

Segmentation based on Application

– Infectious Disease Testing

– Oncology Testing

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

