Protein sequencing is used to identify the amino acid sequence and its conformation. The identification of the structure and function of proteins is important to understand cellular processes. There are two major direct methods for protein sequencing: Edman degradation and mass spectrometry (MS). The global protein sequencing market was valued at USD 1,107 million in 2021 to USD 1,476 million by 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2028, according to Report Ocean.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global protein sequencing market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the protein sequencing industry.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the global protein sequencing market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Bioinformatics Solutions Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Proteome Factory AG, Rapid Novor Inc., Selvita S.A., SGS S.A., Shimadzu Corp., Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Water Corporation, among others.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Intelligent Protein Sequencing Market:

Agilent Technologies Inc:

Agilent Technologies Inc is a significant player in the Industrial Intelligent Protein Sequencing market, renowned for its advanced analytical instruments and solutions. Specializing in life sciences and diagnostics, Agilent offers a comprehensive portfolio of intelligent protein sequencing technologies that enable researchers to analyze and characterize proteins with high precision and accuracy. The company’s innovative protein sequencing platforms, such as mass spectrometry and chromatography systems, provide researchers with valuable insights into protein structure, function, and interactions. Agilent’s commitment to research and development ensures continuous advancements in intelligent protein sequencing technologies, meeting the evolving needs of the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for reliable and efficient protein analysis solutions.

Charles River Laboratories:

Charles River Laboratories is a key player in the Industrial Intelligent Protein Sequencing market, recognized for its expertise in contract research and preclinical services. Specializing in drug discovery and development, Charles River offers a range of intelligent protein sequencing services that support biopharmaceutical research and development efforts. The company’s integrated approach to protein sequencing combines state-of-the-art analytical techniques, bioinformatics, and data analytics to deliver comprehensive insights into protein structure and function. Charles River’s commitment to scientific excellence and regulatory compliance positions it as a preferred partner for biopharmaceutical companies seeking reliable and high-quality protein sequencing services to support their drug development programs.

Rapid Novor Inc:

Rapid Novor Inc is a prominent player in the Industrial Intelligent Protein Sequencing market, specializing in next-generation protein sequencing technologies. With a focus on innovation and automation, Rapid Novor offers intelligent protein sequencing solutions that leverage advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to rapidly and accurately sequence proteins. The company’s proprietary technology platform, called REmAb , enables high-throughput protein sequencing with unprecedented speed and accuracy, making it ideal for applications in biopharmaceutical research, biomarker discovery, and antibody engineering. Rapid Novor’s commitment to technological innovation and customer satisfaction establishes it as a leading provider of intelligent protein sequencing services, offering researchers and biopharmaceutical companies cutting-edge solutions for protein analysis and characterization.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, technology, application, end user, and region. The global market for protein sequencing can be segmented by product: protein sequencing products, protein sequencing services, sample preparation. Among these, the protein sequencing products segment was accounted for the highest revenue generator in 2021. Protein sequencing market is further segmented by technology: edman degradation, mass spectrometry. The mass spectrometry segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global protein sequencing market. Based on application, the protein sequencing market is segmented into: biopharmaceuticals, protein engineering, others.

The biopharmaceuticals segment held the largest share of the global protein sequencing market in 2021 and is anticipated to hold its share during the forecast period. On the basis of end user, the protein sequencing market also can be divided into: academic institutes and research centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, others. In 2021, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment made up the largest share of revenue generated by the protein sequencing market. Protein sequencing market by region is categorized into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

By product:

protein sequencing products

protein sequencing services

sample preparation

By technology:

edman degradation

mass spectrometry

By application:

biopharmaceuticals

protein engineering

others

By end user:

academic institutes and research centers

pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

others

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

Furthermore, the protein sequencing products market has been categorized into instruments, reagents and consumables, software. According to the research, the reagents and consumables segment had the largest share in the global protein sequencing market.

This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2021 to be the base year.

