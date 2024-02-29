Industrial Automation Market Segmentation Symphony Harmonizing Strategies for Identifying and Targeting Your Market

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Industrial Automation Market“: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, such as computers or robots, and information technologies for handling different processes and machineries in an industry to replace a human being. It carries the potential to revolutionize the face of the industrial sector by accelerating business growth at a drastic rate. The global industrial automation market market is projected to rise by USD 120 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Report Ocean. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global industrial automation market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the industrial automation industry.

The report explores the recent developments and profiles of key vendors in the Global Industrial Automation Market, including ABB Ltd., CIMTEC Automation LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Keyence Corporation, Omron Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, VIA Technologies Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, among others.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Intelligent Industrial Automation Market:

CIMTEC Automation LLC:

CIMTEC Automation LLC is a significant player in the Industrial Intelligent Industrial Automation market, renowned for its expertise in providing comprehensive automation solutions. Specializing in industrial automation and control systems, CIMTEC offers a wide range of intelligent automation products and services tailored to meet the needs of various industries. The company’s offerings include programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), motion control systems, and industrial robotics, among others. CIMTEC’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction ensures the delivery of cutting-edge automation solutions that optimize manufacturing processes, increase productivity, and improve operational efficiency for its clients.

Hitachi, Ltd:

Hitachi, Ltd is a key player in the Industrial Intelligent Industrial Automation market, recognized for its diverse portfolio of automation technologies and solutions. Leveraging its expertise in information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT), Hitachi offers intelligent industrial automation solutions that integrate data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and internet of things (IoT) capabilities. The company’s offerings span various automation domains, including smart manufacturing, digital factories, and industrial IoT platforms, enabling customers to achieve digital transformation and realize the benefits of Industry 4.0. Hitachi’s commitment to co-creation and collaborative innovation with its clients strengthens its position as a trusted partner for industrial automation, driving the advancement of intelligent and connected manufacturing ecosystems.

Omron Corporation:

Omron Corporation is a prominent player in the Industrial Intelligent Industrial Automation market, renowned for its innovative automation products and solutions. Specializing in industrial automation, sensing, and control technologies, Omron offers a comprehensive suite of intelligent automation solutions designed to enhance manufacturing efficiency and flexibility. The company’s offerings include programmable logic controllers (PLCs), motion control systems, robotics, vision systems, and sensing technologies, among others. Omron’s commitment to the development of cutting-edge automation technologies, such as AI, machine learning, and collaborative robotics, enables its customers to achieve higher levels of productivity, quality, and agility in their manufacturing operations. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric approach, Omron continues to drive the evolution of intelligent industrial automation, empowering businesses to stay competitive in today’s dynamic manufacturing landscape.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the type of manufacturing process, end user, and region. The global market for industrial automation can be segmented by type of manufacturing process: discrete manufacturing, hybrid, process manufacturing. Industrial automation market is further segmented by end user: aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, chemicals and petrochemicals, food and beverages, life sciences, metals, mining, oil and gas, power, semiconductor and electronics, water and wastewater, others. Based on region, the industrial automation market is segmented into: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World (ROW).

By type of manufacturing process:

discrete manufacturing

hybrid

process manufacturing

By end user:

aerospace and defense

automotive and transportation

chemicals and petrochemicals

food and beverages

life sciences

metals

mining

oil and gas

power

semiconductor and electronics

water and wastewater

others

By region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (ROW)

This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2021 to be the base year.

Scope of the Report

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global industrial automation market.

To classify and forecast the global industrial automation market based on type of manufacturing process, end user, region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global industrial automation market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global industrial automation market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global industrial automation market.

Why Choose This Report

Gain a reliable outlook of the global industrial automation market forecasts from 2022 to 2028 across scenarios.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Stay ahead of competitors through company profiles and market data.

The market estimate for ease of analysis across scenarios in Excel format.

Strategy consulting and research support for three months.

Print authentication provided for the single-user license.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Frequently Asked Questions and Our Insights

➣ Question: Does your analysis account for the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market?

Answer: Absolutely. Our research thoroughly examines the significant repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global supply chain and the pricing of raw materials. We delve into the specific impacts of these events on the iPad POS Systems Industry, detailing our findings in various chapters of the report.

➣ Question: How do you determine the key figures mentioned in the report?

Response: Our aim is to provide a comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. To achieve this, we not only focus on the major global entities but also on the smaller and medium-sized enterprises that play an active role and possess considerable potential for growth.

For a list of key players, please see the Summary section.

➣ Question: What are the primary sources of your data?

Answer: Our research methodology integrates both primary and secondary data sources. Primary data is gathered through in-depth interviews with key industry personnel, including experienced staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing experts, as well as feedback from end-users and feedback from downstream distributors. Secondary data involves the analysis of leading companies’ annual and financial reports, public records, publications, and external databases.

For a detailed list of data sources, refer to the Chapters section.

➣ Question: Can I customize the report according to my requirements?

Answer: Yes, you can. We offer customization options to help our clients gain a deeper understanding of market opportunities, confront market challenges more effectively, devise precise market strategies, and respond swiftly. Customization provides you with the necessary insights and flexibility to navigate the market landscape competitively.

