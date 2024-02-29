CAR T-Cell Therapy Market CAGR of 36.2%, Bridging Gaps Strategies for Identifying and Targeting Your Audience through Segmentation

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “CAR T-Cell Therapy Market“: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR T-cell therapy) is a type of adoptive cell transfer or immunotherapy that uses genetically modified T-cells to find and kill cancer cells. In CAR T-cell therapies, T cells are taken from the patient’s blood and are changed in the lab by adding a gene for a man-made receptor (called a chimeric antigen receptor or CAR). This helps them better identify specific cancer cell antigens. The CAR T cells are then given back to the patient. According to latest analysis by Report Ocean, the global CAR T-cell therapy market was USD 1,532 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13,317 million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 36.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2028.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global CAR T-cell therapy market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the CAR T-cell therapy industry.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a significant player in the Industrial Intelligent CAR T-Cell Therapy market, renowned for its expertise in oncology research and development. Specializing in cancer immunotherapy, Bristol-Myers Squibb is at the forefront of developing intelligent CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company’s innovative CAR T-cell therapies harness the power of the immune system to target and eliminate cancer cells with precision. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s commitment to scientific innovation and patient-centered care drives the development of intelligent CAR T-cell therapies that offer promising outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.

Cellectis S.A.:

Cellectis S.A. is a key player in the Industrial Intelligent CAR T-Cell Therapy market, recognized for its pioneering work in gene editing and cellular immunotherapy. Specializing in allogeneic CAR T-cell therapies, Cellectis utilizes its proprietary gene editing platform, TALEN®, to engineer universal off-the-shelf CAR T-cells for cancer treatment. The company’s intelligent CAR T-cell therapies are designed to overcome limitations associated with autologous CAR T-cell therapies, such as manufacturing complexity and patient-specific variability. Cellectis’ commitment to innovation and scientific excellence positions it as a leading provider of intelligent CAR T-cell therapies, offering potential benefits in terms of scalability, cost-effectiveness, and broader patient accessibility.

Fortress Biotech Inc:

Fortress Biotech Inc is a prominent player in the Industrial Intelligent CAR T-Cell Therapy market, specializing in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for oncology and rare diseases. Through its subsidiary, Mustang Bio, Fortress Biotech is advancing intelligent CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company’s CAR T-cell therapies are designed to incorporate innovative features such as safety switches and enhanced tumor-targeting capabilities, aiming to improve the efficacy and safety profile of CAR T-cell therapies. Fortress Biotech’s commitment to advancing intelligent CAR T-cell therapies reflects its dedication to addressing unmet medical needs and improving outcomes for patients with cancer.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, target antigen, and region. The global market for CAR T-cell therapy can be segmented by product: tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah), axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta), brexucabtagene autoleucel (Tecartus), others. The Yescarta segment held the largest share of the global CAR T-cell therapy market in 2021 and is anticipated to hold its share during the forecast period. CAR T-cell therapy market is further segmented by target antigen: CD19/CD22, BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen), others. Based on region, the CAR T-cell therapy market is segmented into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW). North America was the largest contributor to the global CAR T-cell therapy market in 2021.

By product:

tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)

axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta)

brexucabtagene autoleucel (Tecartus)

others

By target antigen:

CD19/CD22

BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen)

others

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2021 to be the base year.

Scope of the Report

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global CAR T-cell therapy market.

To classify and forecast the global CAR T-cell therapy market based on product, target antigen, region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global CAR T-cell therapy market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global CAR T-cell therapy market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global CAR T-cell therapy market.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

