Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattles southwest Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolted southwest Taiwan at 1:26 pm on Thursday (Feb. 29), according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was 1.9 kilometers northeast of Chiayi County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 14.5 km, based on CWA data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake's intensity registered as a 4 in Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Changhua County. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Tainan City, Nantou County, and Taichung City.

An intensity level of 2 was reported in Kaohsiung City, Taitung County, Miaoli County, and Hualien County. An intensity level of 1 was detected in Hsinchu County, Yilan County, Penghu County, and Taoyuan City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.