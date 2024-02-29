Alexa
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattles southwest Taiwan

Level 4 shock waves felt in Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Changhua County

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/29 14:10
Map of magnitude 4.9 temblor that struck on Feb. 29. (CWA image)

Map of magnitude 4.9 temblor that struck on Feb. 29. (CWA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolted southwest Taiwan at 1:26 pm on Thursday (Feb. 29), according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was 1.9 kilometers northeast of Chiayi County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 14.5 km, based on CWA data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake's intensity registered as a 4 in Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Changhua County. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Tainan City, Nantou County, and Taichung City.

An intensity level of 2 was reported in Kaohsiung City, Taitung County, Miaoli County, and Hualien County. An intensity level of 1 was detected in Hsinchu County, Yilan County, Penghu County, and Taoyuan City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.

Map showing peak ground accelleration from quake. (CWA image)
