Taiwan tracks 19 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 19 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 28) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (Feb. 29).

Of the 19 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, according to the MND. Two PLA aircraft entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), one entered the northeast ADIZ, while one PLA helicopter was tracked in the southeast ADIZ.

One PLA drone also flew along the southwest and southeast sectors of Taiwan’s identification zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft 253 times and naval ships 150 times. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



(MND image)