Taiwan Plus culture festival to be held in Kyoto

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kyoto Prefecture government invited Taiwan’s General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC) to host its annual Taiwan Plus culture event this year.

In a press release, Kyoto Governor Nishiwaki Takatoshi said he was delighted that GACC will be coming to Kyoto to host Taiwan Plus, reported CNA. He said there would be many renowned Taiwanese musicians and friends from various fields at the event.

“With food stalls on the day of the event, it is bound to be lively,” the governor said. “Such an atmosphere will allow Kyoto residents to have a better understanding of Taiwan.”

In addition to music and markets, Taiwan Plus plans to expand its activities to industrial exchanges. Nishiwaki hopes that this will promote Kyoto’s industries.

Nishiwaki also said Taiwanese have always loved Kyoto, with many Taiwanese tourists visiting Kyoto every year. He said he looks forward to promoting exchanges between Taiwan and Japan through this event and deepening the connection between Taiwan and Kyoto.

GACC Vice President Jiang Chun-nan (江春男) said Taiwanese people love to visit Japan, especially those in the arts and cultural fields. He expressed his gratitude to Kyoto Prefecture for collaborating with GACC and hopes to promote more exchanges in culture, agriculture, and economy in the future.

Founded in 1967, GACC coordinates cultural, business, and government circles to promote Taiwanese culture. More information about Taiwan Plus can be found here.