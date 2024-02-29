11 Chinese coast guard ships detected around Taiwan's Kinmen

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of Chinese coast guard ships patrolling the waters around Kinmen rose to 11 on Wednesday (Feb. 28) as Taiwan and China enter the ninth round of negotiations over settling a dispute over the deaths of two Chinese fishermen from a speedboat sinking.

Five Chinese coast guard ships entered Taiwan's prohibited or restricted waters around Kinmen and Matsu on Monday, while 11 of China's Fujian coast guard ships were detected around Kinmen on Wednesday (Feb. 28), reported UDN. Of these 11 vessels, two entered restricted waters around Kinmen, and a Coast Guard Administration (CGA) patrol boat was sent to drive them away.

In the waters near Kinmen and Xiamen on Wednesday, the number of Chinese coast guard patrol vessels reportedly increased from eight to 11. This included two large ships of 2,000 and 8,000 tons, comprising coast guard, maritime surveillance, and maritime patrol ships.

Among them, two vessels intruded into Kinmen's restricted waters, prompting the dispatch of CGA vessels stationed in Kinmen.

Taiwan Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said Wednesday that Taiwan will strengthen enforcement and take "necessary eviction actions according to standard operating procedures." However, during questioning by legislators, Chen said that when Chinese fishing boats enter Kinmen's restricted waters he hoped they would leave as soon as possible.

The CGA and a Chinese delegation held their ninth closed-door negotiation Wednesday evening, and neither side made public statements after the meeting. The newspaper cited sources as saying that China's request for a "public apology" might be changed to a "written apology" for the speedboat deaths, and further negotiations on other aspects would continue on Thursday (Feb. 29).

Ocean Affairs Council (OAC) Minister Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲), said that ongoing negotiations would remain confidential until both sides reached an agreement.

The previous eight rounds of negotiations between the CGA and the Chinese delegation had reached an impasse. On Wednesday morning, CGA Deputy Director General Hsu Ching-chih (許靜芝) and CGA Fleet Branch Director Liao Te-cheng (廖德成), among others, took an early flight back to Taiwan on Wednesday, leading to speculation that the negotiations had broken down.

Upon learning this, Chinese representatives and the families of the deceased fishermen threatened to return to China on Thursday morning. However, Hsu and the delegation returned to Kinmen on Wednesday afternoon and engaged in the ninth round of negotiations with the Chinese delegation until around 5 p.m.

The Chinese side has reportedly proposed that the CGA issue a public apology, hold individuals accountable, and fulfill demands such as retrieving the sunken fishing boat and the bodies of the fishermen.

The compensation aspect was not discussed on Wednesday, but earlier discussions had mentioned an amount of around 140,000 Chinese yuan (NT$616,000).