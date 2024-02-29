Alexa
'World's Best Hospitals' report includes Taipei Veterans General Hospital

Survey consulted medical professionals, tracked patient-reported outcomes

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/29 11:58
Newsweek's top-ranked Taiwan hospital. (Taipei Veterans General Hospital photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Veterans General Hospital was the only domestic medical institution ranked in Newsweek’s "World's Best Hospitals 2024" survey.

Newsweek and Statista, for the sixth consecutive year, surveyed data from 2,400 hospitals from 30 countries to identify the top 250 hospitals in the world. Taipei Veterans General Hospital cracked the list, ranking 218th, per Newsweek.

Medical institutions were ranked based on several factors, such as hygiene, the ratio of doctors to patients, and patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs). The ranking also involved an online survey of more than 85,000 medical experts who were asked to recommend hospitals in their own countries.

The ranking also collected publicly available data regarding patient satisfaction after discharge. Each hospital's final score was calculated and weighted in four categories: peer recommendations (40% domestic, 5% international), patient experience (16.25%), hospital quality indicators (35.25%), and PROM (3.5%).

Newsweek and Statista also published a ranking of 35 medical institutions evaluated in Taiwan.

Ranking of top 35 medical institutions in Taiwan. (Newsweek image)

Newsweek and Statista warned readers that scores assigned to hospitals are not suitable for comparison with hospitals in different countries as patient experience and other key healthcare indicators differ by country.

