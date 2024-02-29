Singapore streamer banned from Taiwan for up to 5 years for staged egg attack

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Singaporean streamer and her assistant will be banned from entering Taiwan for up to five years after they staged a fake assault with eggs in Kaohsiung over the weekend.

The Singaporean Twitch streamer surnamed Cheng (鄭), who goes by the handle Kiaraa Kitty, recently embarked on a 21-day trip around Taiwan, and while passing through Kaohsiung's Qianzhen District on Feb. 9, said she was pelted with eggs by an unknown "woman." The Kaohsiung City Police Department investigated the incident and found that the alleged assailant was Cheng's 32-year-old male assistant surnamed Hsueh (薛), who had dressed as a woman.

Kaohsiung police said that the incident was a hoax and that Cheng had conspired with Hsueh to draw more attention to her channel, reported CNA. After being questioned by police, they were charged with violating the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法) for "spreading rumors affecting public peace."

They were transferred to a Kaohsiung District Court for a summary judgment, which is still pending, but both were directed to apologize publicly. On Feb. 24, Cheng posted an apology on her livestream and claimed that she "just wanted to be funny," reported Today.



Outfit and carton of eggs used by Hsueh during prank. (Kaohsiung City Police Department photo)

On Tuesday (Feb. 27), the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said the two had left Taiwan on Monday (Feb. 26). The NIA said they would be prohibited from entering Taiwan with a possible maximum ban of up to five years.

The NIA emphasized that while foreigners are welcome to engage in activities such as tourism in Taiwan, illegal activities will not be tolerated. Cases that disrupt social harmony and stability will be investigated and punished if found to be true, warned the agency.