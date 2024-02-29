Taiwan grateful for Tuvalu's continued diplomatic support

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) thanked the new Tuvalu government for pledging continued support on Wednesday (Feb. 28).

In its “Statement of Priorities for the New Government of Tuvalu after the National General Elections on 26 January 2024,” the government said it planned to “reaffirm its commitment to the long-term and lasting special relationship between Tuvalu and the Republic of China, Taiwan” under newly-elected Prime Minister Feleti Teo.

MOFA said in a press release that for the past 45 years, bilateral relations have always remained vibrant. Taiwan and Tuvalu have cooperated in multiple areas based on universal values ​​such as democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. The ministry stressed that Taiwan treasures its “special friendship” with Tuvalu, which it likened to brotherly relations.

The ministry said it would continue to “collaborate closely” with Tuvalu to “create prosperity and sustainable peace in the Indo-Pacific region for the well-being of both peoples.”

Before the new Tuvalu government clarified its stance on relations with Taiwan, there were concerns Teo could follow Nauru’s footsteps and switch diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing. However, MOFA said Teo consistently supported Taiwan-Tuvalu relations and visited the country on multiple occasions.

The ministry said it would send a presidential envoy led by Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) to Tuvalu as a show of support for newly elected Prime Minister Feleti Teo.

Teo was elected by Tuvalu’s 16 parliamentarians. The country held its general election on Jan. 26.