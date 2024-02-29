Alexa
Taiwanese skater advances in World Junior Figure Skating Championships

Tsai Yu-feng’s short program wins over judges, qualifies for long program

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/29 10:32
Taiwan skater Tsai Yu-feng qualifies for long program. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese figure skater Tsai Yu-feng (蔡玉鳳) won over judges and the audience at the Taipei Arena with her short program at the World Youth Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday (Feb. 28).

At the age of 14, Tsai scored 56.30 points, ranking 16th in the competition, and earning a spot in the long program competition on Friday (March 1). She also walked away with three bags of dolls, which fans threw onto the ice, per PTS.

Tsai Yu-feng shows off dolls given by fans. (CNA photo)

Tsai’s short program was choreographed to “Copycat” by Billie Eilish. It included the requisite foot switching, spins, and other movements to win over judges. Tsai also interacted with the audience and concluded her short program by executing a difficult triple Lutz jump.

Tsai's performance was a high point on the opening day of the 2024 ISU World Youth Figure Skating Championships. The event returned to Taipei after a six-year absence, celebrated not only by local sports fans but also politicians.

Tsai Yu-feng executes flawless short program. (CNA photo)

Taiwan Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) was on hand to offer his support for Taiwan figure skaters such as Tsai and Li Yu-hsiang (李宇翔). “I hope they can give their best performance and achieve good results," said Chen.

Chen said Taiwan has always been a supporter of winter sports despite being located in a subtropical zone. He also offered his best wishes to all international competitors and their supporters who arrived in Taiwan for the figure skating event.
